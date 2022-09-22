ARCH GOES NORTH
It is really happening in the select/nonselect era. No. 2 Newman and QB Arch Manning play at top-ranked Many in Class 3A. Manning, a Texas commitment, has thrown for 790 yards and 11 TDs. Many QB/S Tackett Curtis, a Southern Cal commitment at LB, has 20 tackles and two punt returns for TDs.
REMEMBER WHEN?
Getting Jack Bech involved in LSU’s offense is a hot topic. The last time Catholic High and St. Thomas More met in 2020, Bech had a hot hand for the Cougars. He caught nine passes for 196 yards and two TDs as STM held on for a 39-38 win. Current LSU QB Walker Howard had 390 yards and five TDs for STM.
A DIFFERENT NO. 1
It will be a big deal when Zachary (2-1) and Woodlawn (1-2) meet in a Week 6 showdown televised nationally by ESPN on Oct. 6. But the Broncos won’t be the No. 1-ranked team. However, the Panthers do host another top-ranked team — Class 3A E.D. White Catholic on Friday.
ROAD WARRIORS, AGAIN
East Ascension (1-2) and Scotlandville (1-1) know road trips and powerful foes. Scotlandville travels to West Monroe (2-1) and EAHS is at Alexandria (1-2), the 5A runner-up in 2020. The Spartans beat West Monroe 16-10 in OT in Week 2. Scotlandville lost to an Oklahoma team during Week 1 in Shreveport.