“Survivor” is a reality TV show that tests survival skills on an island.
Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center is no island, but will fill a similar role for the 40 teams set to participate in the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament starting Thursday.
“To get to this point, everybody has done their job,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Sivi Miller said. “Every team has prepared and won the two playoff matches they had to win to get to the tournament.
“Each team has their assets and their weaknesses. It comes down to which team shows up and is able to take advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses on that day.”
Top-seeded Parkview Baptist of Division IV, No. 2 St. Michael the Archangel of Division III and Miller’s third-seeded SJA squad of Division I help lead a seven-team Baton Rouge area contingent into the three-day tourney that begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Survivors of the quarterfinal round advance to Friday’s semifinals. Finals in all five divisions are set for Saturday. St. Joseph’s won the area’s last volleyball title in 2013 and has 10 LHSAA titles to its credit. St. Michael (2017) and University (2018) are the most recent runner-up finishers.
“I think we are prepared for changing lineups and whatever else might happen because we’ve been doing that all season,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “I think our girls are confident. We’re excited to get into the tournament and just get things started.”
The Eagles (23-3) meet No. 8 Ascension Episcopal (16-8) in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal that helps conclude the action. All other area quarterfinals will be played during the day.
St. Michael (20-3) meets No. 7 Ursuline Academy (15-7) at 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s (20-3) plays one of two noon matches of local interest. The Redstickers meet No. 11 Fontainebleau (17-10), while two area teams fourth-seeded Ascension Catholic (18-10) and No. 5 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (16-9) face off.
The routes the area’s top three teams took to get to this point varied though all three are tourney regulars. Of the three, the path St. Michael took to a No. 2 seed and 16 straight wins is perhaps intriguing.
“Us being in the tournament is not a surprise, but us being the No. 2 seed probably is for a lot of people,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said.
“Most teams that are No. 1 or 2 seeds usually have a big, dominant hitter like we had with Amber (Igiede, now at Hawaii) when we made it to the finals a few years ago.
“This is a ball-control team that has grown and continued to improve through the year. I have played against Ursuline and coached against Jay Jay (Juan, Ursuline coach) many times. We know what to expect. Both teams will battle.”
While dominant hitters often grab headlines, St. Joseph’s, Parkview and St. Michael all rely on balance.
“This is very athletic team,” Miller said of St. Joseph's. “They all have the ability and are confident enough to make plays when we need it. That can be better than just relying on one or two players to make plays for you.”
Parkview’s balance includes 545 assists from setter Morgan Lambert and 625 combined kills by Madison Cassidy (321) and Taylor Sharer (304). Maddie McReynolds has 47 blocks.
The balance for both SJA and St. Michael is confirmed by the numbers. Grace Toler (182), Anna Musso (168) and Morgan (154) are the kills leaders for St. Joseph’s.
Simone Moreau (361) and Toler (235) lead the Redstickers in digs, while Camille Counce (465) and Oliva Judice (224) are the assists leaders.
For St. Michael, Lexi Gonzalez (134), Sarah Templet (120) and Karleigh Bourgoyne (107) have the most kills. Nicole Benigno (288) and Gonzalez (239) have the most digs. Bourgoyne (248) and Julianna Ghetti (176) split the assists.