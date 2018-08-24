Some call it old-fashioned. Others think it's boring.
For Broadmoor and Baker, it was best to run the football again and again Friday night at the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic Jamboree at Broadmoor High.
DiMarco Nobles and running back Dedrick Talbert combined for 188 yards rushing to lead Broadmoor past Belaire 12-0.
Meanwhile, Desmond Windon, Javarious Knox and Khalil Clifton piled up 237 yards rushing to help Baker to an 18-6 victory over Tara in the second game.
Mentorship Academy and Friendship Capitol played to an 8-8 tie in the final game.
“I love my O-line,” Broadmoor’s Nobles said. “We didn’t have a great week of practice, but they came through for us and gave us places to run.”
The decision to run was easy for Baker, offensive lineman Dillon Cage said. “We know we’ve got three or four backs who can go with it. All we have to do is give them the space they need.”
Khalil Clifton ran for 108 yards on four carries, including a 58-yard TD to pace Baker.
BROADMOOR 12, BELAIRE 0: Broadmoor coach Elliott Wilkins said he was pleased with the win but made it clear he seeks more.
“We’ve had success in jamborees before,” Wilkins said. “We made some silly mistakes tonight. I feel like we have the athletes to compete. We need to practice hard every day and build on this.”
The Bucs drove 70 yards to score on their first possession. Nobles ran 12 yards for a TD that made it 6-0 with 8:21 left in the first half. He finished with 91 yards on eight carries.
Talbert added a 9-yard TD run with 21.5 seconds left and finished with 97 yards on eight carries. Quinterius Winn (fumble recovery) and Patrick Lee (interceptions) led the Bucs defense.
BAKER 18, TARA 6: The Trojans scored on the game’s final play when Brandon Jordan tossed a 57-yard pass to Dmitrius Calhoun, but Baker dominated the game with its offense.
“Hats off to our offensive line,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “We challenged them to take on a leadership role. We have some young quarterbacks and they are coming around. But when you have a stable of backs, you have to use them, and we did.”
Desmond Windon raced 49 yards to the end zone on the Buffaloes' first offensive play. They scored again on their next possession, and this time it was Clifton, who broke into the open field quickly on a 59-yard run that made it 12-0 with 6:40 left in the first half. Windon added another TD on a 1-yard run five minutes later.
CAPITOL 8, MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 8: This was a game of contrasts that started with a 12-play, 70-yard drive, which ended on Donovan McCray’s 8-yard TD run. Quarterback Da’Shun Hugley ran for the 2-point conversion.
It did not take the Lions long to tie it. A 69-yard TD run by Bryan Foley tied it two scrimmage plays later. Foley hauled in a 2-point conversion pass from Colby Tucker to make it an 8-8 game at halftime.
Each team had a scoring chance in the final two minutes. Foley blocked a Mentorship punt that gave Capitol the ball in the red zone. An interception by Tyrielle Coates gave the Sharks their chance. The game ended with a Hugley pass falling incomplete in the end zone.