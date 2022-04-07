Carver senior star Solomon Washington was voted the boys Outstanding Player, while Vandebilt Catholic freshman Makayla Charles was chosen the girls Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 4A All-State basketball teams.
Two players from Liberty made the LSWA 4A teams. The Patriots Jacob Wilson was a first-team boys selection after leading his team to the Division II title game with averages of 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
Liberty's Ceara Myers was a second-team girls selection. She helped her team advance to the Division II quarterfinals with averages of 16.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots and 3.4 steals per game.
Washington, a Texas A&M signee, helped lead Carver to its first LHSAA championship since 2003 with averages of 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, three assists, 2.4 steals and 2.6 blocks.
Washington had 12 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, six blocks and four steals during Carver’s 66-31 win over McMain in the 4A championship game. He was voted voted the Outstanding Player at the LHSAA's nonselect tournament, was the District 11-4A MVP and the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Player of the Year.
Charles helped lead Vandebilt to the Division II state semifinals with a 24-4 record. She averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 steals, two blocks, two assists. She was named District 8-4A MVP.
Huntington coach Mack Jones was named Class 4A boys Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders (22-6) to the District 1-4A title and to the Class 4A semifinals. Jones helped Huntington get through the death of player Devin Myers, who was shot and killed before Huntington’s Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game against Beau Chene.
Javine Robinson of Ellender was named Class 4A girls Coach of the Year. He led Ellender (24-11) to its sixth state title in school history in his first season as a coach. He replaced the late Kenneth Dixon, Ellender’s legendary coach who won five state titles and died after a sudden illness before a playoff game in 2021.
Robinson guided Ellender through the death of Dixon and devastation from Hurricane Ida in the Houma area.
LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jacob Wilson Liberty 6-5 Sr. 20.0
Patrick McCraney Neville 6-1 Sr. 22.4
Rayshun McCullar Huntington 6-1 Sr. 22.2
Solomon Washington Carver 6-7 Sr. 14.9
Corey Chest McMain 6-8 Jr. 17.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Markell McClain Peabody 6-2 Sr. 15.0
Brandon Daniels South Lafourche 6-3 Jr. 22.6
Dorian Finister Carver 6-5 Sr. 12.3
Leland Smith Karr 6-3 Sr. 15.7
Titus Thomas Beau Chene 6-3 Sr. 19.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SOLOMON WASHINGTON, CARVER
COACH OF THE YEAR: MACK JONES, HUNTINGTON
Honorable mention
Cameron Newman, Liberty; Christian Landry, St. Thomas More; Kyren Jackson, Carencro; Zion McCoy, Northside; De’vondrake Arvie, Beau Chene; Titus Thomas, Beau Chene; Anthony Igiede, St. Michael; McKennald Armstead, Neville; Braiden Wagner, Peabody; Preston Bourda Jr., Ellender; Richard Hampton, Ellender; Markell Marshall, South Terrebonne; JaCobee Jackson, B.T. Washington-Shreveport; Lance Waddles, Evangel; Donovan Seamster, Woodlawn-Shreveport; DeCedric Webb, Huntington; Andri Lewis, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Willie Anderson, Carver; Anthony Johnson, L.B. Landry; Alex Hammond, McMain; Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion; Austin Savoie, South Lafourche; Christian Arceneaux, South Terrebonne; Lance Smith, Rayne; John Jolivette, Northside: Bryce Bickham, Northshore.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Kalea Dean Huntingon 5-9 Sr. 17.9
Makayla Charles Vandebilt Catholic 5-8 Fr. 21.0
Jamia Singleton Ellender 5-2 Jr. 15.5
Ac Froelich St. Thomas More 6-1 Jr. 17.0
Imani Rothschild Warren Easton 5-6 Sr. 12,0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Ceara Myers Liberty 5-11 Sr. 16.9
Jasi Jenkins Ellender 5-9 Sr. 13.1
Madison Ryan South Lafourche 5-7 Sr. 15.6
Micah Alexis LaGrange 5-7 Sr. 15.0
Jada Washington Ben Franklin 5-6 Sr. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MAKAYLA CHARLES, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC
COACH OF THE YEAR: JAVINE ROBINSON, ELLENDER
Honorable mention
Sky Montgomery, Bolton; Shelcie LeBlanc, Carencro; Tyrione Sparks, Karr; Nya St. Cyr, Belle Chasse; Latraneice McNeill, Peabody; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Shanell Celestine, Northside; Brialle Washington, Rayne; Sophie Perkins, STM; Dashira Davis, Opelousas; Alana Jackson, Salmen.