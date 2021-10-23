At Crawfish Aquatics
Girls
Team totals: 1, Lutcher, 446. 2, St. Amant, 412.5. 3, Zachary, 271. 4, Riverside Academy, 151. 5, Ascension Christian, 103. 6, West Feliciana, 81.5. 7, Liberty, 49. 8, Plaquemine, 26. 9, Woodlawn, 7.
Top individuals
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sadie Lear, Lutcher, 26.93. 2, Victoria Murphy, ACH, 28.47. 3, Alana Jackson, LIB, 28.77.
100 freestyle: 1, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 59.05. 2, Sadie Lear, Lutcher, 59.48. 3, Maria Detillier, Lutcher, 1:01.42.
200 freestyle: 1, Breleigh Forsyth, Lutcher, 2:18.73. 2, Maria Detillier, Lutcher, 2:20.95. 3, Camryn Detillier, Lutcher, 2:22.08.
500 freestyle: 1, Victoria Murphy, ACH, 5:51.73. 2, Libby Wilkinson, St. Amant, 5:55.15. 3, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 6:12.19.
100 backstroke: 1, Julia Haddon, St. Amant, 1:11.46. 2, Breleigh Forsyth, Lutcher, 1:15.21. 3, Makayah LaRose, RA, 1:18.58.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hannah Duplessis, St. Amant, 1:20.96. 2, Allie Bland, Lutcher, 1:27.20. 3, Anna Roussel, Lutcher, 1:28.81.
100 butterfly: 1, Evelyn Deroche, ZHS, 1:17.50. 2, Emma Poche, Lutcher, 1:19.67. 3, Josephine Robertson, Lutcher, 1:23.08.
200 individual medley: 1, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:25.44. 2, Libby Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:28.19. 3, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 2:40.23.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Amant 1:57.07. 2, Lutcher High 1:57.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 'A' 4:14.71. 2, Zachary 'A' 4:48.42. 3, St. Amant 'A' 4:50.05.
200 medley relay: 1, St. Amant 'A' 2:06.17. 2, Lutcher 'A' 2:14.53. 3, Zachary 'A' 2:22.57.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Lutcher, 554. 2, Zachary, 304. 3, St. Amant, 253. 4, West Feliciana, 177. 5, Ascension Christian, 121. 6, Woodlawn, 116. 7, Liberty, 101. 8, Plaquemine, 44. 9, Riverside Academy, 11.
Top individuals
50 freestyle: 1, Hugo Widjaja, LIB, 23.70. 2, Justin Pollock, LIB, 25.71. 3, Noah Donnes, Noah, St. Amant, 25.72.
100 freestyle: 1, Ethan Louque, Lutcher, 57.52. 2, Ory Forsyth, Lutcher, 58.66. 3, Jamarcus Samuel, ZHS, 59.27.
200 freestyle: 1, Tristan Vessel, ZHS, 1:51.73. 2, Trace Poche, Lutcher, 2:08.57. 3, Phillip Bourgeois, Lutcher, 2:09.03.
500 freestyle: 1, Tristan Vessel, ZHS, 5:12.53. 2, Trace Poche, , Lutcher, 5:43.73. 3, Alec Duhe, Lutcher, 6:09.73.
100 backstroke: 1, Ethan Poche, Lutcher, 1:01.21. 2, Dylan Weber, Lutcher, 1:05.71. 3, Phillip Bourgeois, Lutcher, 1:07.21.
100 breaststroke: 1, Cole Poche, Lutcher, 1:10.21. 2, Justin Pollock, LIB, 1:10.78. 3, Beau Dupuy, St. Amant, 1:11.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Hugo Widjaja, LIB, 55.66. 2, Colby Schexnayder, Lutcher, 1:01.26. 3, Dylan Weber, Lutcher, 1:08.33.
200 IM: 1, Ethan Poche, Lutcher, 2:20.20. 2, Colby Schexnayder, Lutcher, 2:28.40. 3, Lucas Felton, West Fel, 2:33.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Amant 'A' 1:45.01. 2, Lutcher 'A' 1:45.15. 3, Zachary 'A' 1:45.66.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 'A' 3:47.30. 2, Zachary 'A' 3:55.22. 3, St. Amant 'A' 4:17.70.
200 medley relay: 1, Lutcher 'A' 1:55.15. 2, West Feliciana 'A' 2:02.07. 3, Zachary 'A' 2:03.04.