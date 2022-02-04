It’s been a trying season for the St. Amant basketball team, having to play short-handed for nearly three months after the loss of two starters because of injuries suffered in an automobile wreck.
The Gators put all of their pieces back together Friday — including the return of brothers Jah’Leel and Colby Ester from those injuries — and were galvanized after a 79-78 come-from-behind District 5-5A victory at arch-rival East Ascension.
“This was a great night,” St. Amant coach Travis Uzee said. “We’ve had some struggles this year in games and in life. I’m real proud of this group. They wanted to win this game after the last time (61-55 loss) we played these guys.”
The victory helped point St. Amant (17-10, 3-2 in 5-5A), with an unofficial power rating of No. 26, in the right direction toward the state playoffs. Trace Forbes led a balanced scoring effort with 21 points, Letavian Crockett added 20 and the Ester brothers scored 16 apiece.
“They’re playing with confidence,” said East Ascension coach Darnell Lee, whose team (14-7, 4-1) is the district champion. “They have their guys and that’s what you want. We played almost three quarters without our guy (Troy Dunn) because of foul trouble, and that’s going to have an effect on your team. There’s no excuses. It’s next man up.”
Keith Thomas led East Ascension with a game-high 27 points with Dunn adding 14, JaCorey Mitchell 12 and Tilicuis Irvin 10.
The game, played before an electric crowd at East Ascension, featured a wide swing of emotions with East Ascension jumping out to a 23-11 first-quarter lead on the strength of 9-of-15 shooting before St. Amant rallied from a 15-point deficit early in the second quarter.
St. Amant finished the second quarter on an 18-4 run with Forbes scoring 11 and Crockett 10 for a 33-32 halftime lead.
The final 16 minutes featured five lead changes and a pair of ties, with St. Amant hanging onto a 58-56 lead after three quarters.
Forbes made two of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, increasing his team’s lead to 66-61 with 4:12 left to be played.
EA twice got to within one point, the latter coming with 51 seconds left on an inbounds basket from Thomas, who scored 18 in the second half.
Colby Ester made 3 of 4 free throws to extend the lead to 79-75 with 15 seconds left, and Dunn accounted for the final score with a 3 from the top of the key. After a timeout, the Gators inbounded the ball with 1.7 seconds and ran out the clock.
“We just had to stay the course and do what we do,” Uzee said. “These kids believe in each other. We (coaches) were trying to stay out of the way and let them do what they had to do.”