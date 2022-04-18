If you’re looking for concrete answers to the following questions: Is Walker riding a 21-game winning streak and has returning Class 5A All-State pitcher Lainee Bailey’s really thrown two no-hitters?
Well, both of those achievements were extended Monday in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs when No. 3 Walker defeated No. 30 Southwood 15-0 in a three-inning run-rule victory. Bailey struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced, allowing only a one-out walk to Jayda Martin in the first.
“Our main focus is to do the little things right, play our game,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “We don’t keep up with our winning streak. Lainee hasn’t paid attention to how many no-hitters she’s thrown or how many strikeouts she has. We just go game by game.”
Walker (29-4) now gets the opportunity to atone for last year’s state quarterfinal exit.
The District 4-5A champion travels to Bossier City to face No. 19 Airline — a 6-4 upset winner over No. 14 Chalmette — at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Cats were eliminated 3-0 in last year’s quarterfinals by the Vikings and All-State pitcher Raelin Chaffin.
“We’re just doing one game at a time,” Walker second baseman Caitlin Riche said. “We’re just worried about that one game and then going to the next. Now we’re going to worry about Airline, hopefully do our job and then go on to the next one.”
Bailey had six of her eight strikeouts looking and the senior right-hander fired 28 of 43 pitches for strikes. Southwood (19-10) did not make contact until the final pitch which was a groundout to Ryann Schexnayder at first base.
Riche highlighted Walker’s 10-hit attack with two of her team’s three homers. She remained second to Bailey with her 13th and 14th homers of the season and led the way with five RBIs. Catcher Alayna Daigrepont (2-3, 3 RBIs) homered for the sixth time and doubled, while Schexnayder (2-3) also doubled and scored the final run on Kara Jones’ single up the middle with one out in the third.
Daigrepont made it 2-0 in the first with a homer to right field where a gusty wind was blowing out. The Cats made it 4-0 after a couple of errors in the inning, batted around in the second and scored six runs when Riche hit the first of her two home runs.
Walker closed out the game in the third with five runs on four hits, including four consecutive hits — highlighted by run-scoring hits from Bailey (single), Riche (homer) and Jones (single).
“Now that it's postseason we have our goals set and we want to reach it,” Riche said. “We set out to come out and took care of our business.”