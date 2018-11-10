Think your week was busy? Look at what was packed into a busy high school sports week.
The LHSAA sandwiched the start of its two-year classification process between the release of football playoff pairings, its volleyball tournament and the first round of the football playoffs. Yes, that is a lot.
In case you missed it, a few things are notable about the classification process. Big districts are in, at least according to the first district plan released Thursday, the day after enrollment numbers and classification boundary lines were drawn and approved by the LHSAA executive committee.
Schools have until the middle of this week to submit their requests/plans in advance of the second classification meeting set for Nov. 19 at the LHSAA office. A total of 12 districts in the LHSAA’s first basic plan have eight or more schools, including all/girls and coed nonfootball schools.
That group includes locally-based 5-5A, 7-3A, 5-1A and 6-1A. The most notable enrollment-based moves include Woodlawn going from Class 4A to 5A, Broadmoor dropping from 5A to 4A and Istrouma beginning varsity play after two years on the junior varsity level in Class 4A. Also, Cristo Rey, a coed nonfootball school located on the site where now defunct Redemptorist was located, enters varsity play in 2A.
One key statewide move was Evangel Christian’s decision to play up to Class 4A instead of Class 5A. That will put the Eagles in Division II select competition in football, basketball, baseball and softball.
Rathke, Hollins now committed
Two more University High football players have committed to Power 5 conference schools. Running back Mike Hollins committed to Virginia, while offensive lineman Dylan Rathke committed to Arkansas.
Hollins ranks among area rushing leaders with 1,196 yards and 26 touchdowns going into Friday’s quarterfinal game against St. Louis Catholic, running behind a line that Rathke helps lead.
Cross country Metro meeting
Local-area boys/girls cross country coaches are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, in the Episcopal coaches office to select All-Metro teams.
Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin asks that coaches save the date. Coaches can also submit nominations to Duplechin at DuplechinC@ehsbr.org.
Cross country, swimming this week
The LHSAA’s postseason focus moves to cross country and swimming this week. The two-day Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet is set for Monday-Tuesday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Action at the LHSAA Swim meet runs Wednesday through Saturday at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
Classes 2A to C compete Monday in Natchitoches followed by 3A to 5A races on Tuesday. Divisions III and IV compete Wednesday and Thursday in Sulphur, followed by competition for Divisions I and II on Friday and Saturday.