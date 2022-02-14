Post-season gatherings are the norm for most high school teams. But what the University High boys soccer team did a year ago was something else.
As senior Parker Bauder puts it, it was a business meeting.
“We got upset (in the semifinals) and all the starters who were coming back this year went to one house that night to talk about it,” Bauder said. “The point was, hey this is not going to happen next year.
“We were determined from that point not to let up, to get to the championship and we’re doing it. Now there is one more left to play.”
The second-seeded Cubs (21-2-3) face top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (23-4-2) in the Division III title contest set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium. The match concludes the second day of the LHSAA Soccer tournament.
“The guys got together on their own after the semifinal loss,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “I have to give them all the credit in the world.
“They have been so focused and our senior leadership is what has gotten us over the hump and back into the finals this year. They are determined to do everything they can to get one more W for us.”
The two teams have a history together that goes beyond the 2-2 tie they played to on Dec. 3. Two years ago, the Cubs beat Houma-based Vandebilt 1-0 to win a second straight Division III title. In 2018, the Terriers beat U-High 2-1 in the semifinals en route to their most recent LHSAA title.
What makes this matchup intriguing is the fact that each team will go at the other’s strength. The Cubs have flexed their muscle on offense all year and have scored 105 goals. Vandebilt’s strength is the backline of its defense.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Mitchell said. “They are very strong in the back defensively and they have a good goalkeeper.
"We are going to create scoring opportunities. The questions are this — how good will we be at converting on our opportunities to score? And, how good will Vandebilt be at stopping us? Of course, we have to keep them from scoring on us as best we can.”
Charlie Garrison leads U-High with 23 goals and 16 assists. Hill Mittendorf (16 goals, 16 assists), Rider Holcomb (16 goals, seven assists) and Liam Moran (16 goals, six assists) are the other top offensive threats for the Cubs, who have had 12 players score two of more goals.
Ryan Rogers has 39 goals to lead Vandebilt, while Josh Rotolo adds 17 goals.
“The field there (at SLU) is big, so we have to play with our feet. We cannot get pulled into the game they (Vandebilt) play,” Bauder said.