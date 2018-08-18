Sid Edwards played a supporting role in one of the best feel-good stories of 2018. The Central High football coach took his son Jack Ryan with him to the Rouses located on Drusilla Lane on July 29.
The mission to buy snack cakes for the Wildcats football camp turned into something else entirely thanks to a video Edwards shot that quickly went viral. Unless you have been living under a rock the past three weeks, you know the rest of the story.
Jack Ryan Edwards, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age, was befriended by store clerk Jordan Clark, a former Mentorship Academy athlete. Jack Ryan wanted to help Clark stock the juice shelf. Clark encouraged him and worked with him.
The video Edwards shot to share with family led to a gofundme campaign started by Edwards’ daughter Delaney Edwards Alowosaibi that quickly raised more than $100,000 to help Taylor attend college. He also is set to receive a car and is now enrolled at Grambling.
As social media experiences go, the "Jordan from Rouses story," is about as good as it gets. It is a contrast for Edwards, whose experience in dealing with players/social media is not always as positive.
Social media was one of several topics I recently discussed with Edwards, who enters the season as the Baton Rouge’s area’s winningest active coach at 144-66 — a total that includes two LHSAA titles at Redemptorist.
Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta (123-49) and Episcopal’s Travis Bourgeois (123-73), are next.
What do you think about social media and high school sports?
“I’ve been told that in some language www is the same as 666, the number of the devil,” Edwards quips. “I know of kids who have hurt their recruitment with posts on social media. You can tell kids to think about what they post. Some do, and some don’t. It is the same with adults. On Twitter and these other social media platforms you can be anonymous and criticize a kid or a team. I think that is wrong.”
Is the fear of concussions driving potential players away from football before high school?
“That is a legitimate concern. As a coach, I believe there are things you can do by having an athletic trainer, teaching proper technique and taking proactive steps to limit the chances for concussions. We know more about how to diagnose and care for athletes with concussions than we used to. But with the attention concussions have received nationally and studies out there on them, it is scary. You see why parents may choose to focus on other sports.”
What are your thoughts going into Year 6 of the LHSAA select/nonselect football split, speaking as someone who has been a head coach at select and nonselect schools?
“The split is my biggest disappointment in the time since I came to Central High. I don’t believe we’re ever going back. And I don’t believe the split has stopped private or public schools from attracting students to their schools. If that was goal of the split was to stop schools from doing that, it’s a fail. If the goal was to give more schools a chance to win trophies, then it is a success because there are more trophies. But I do fear this thing could splinter even more.”
Is the growth of private training for athletes and the growing number elite non-school teams a threat to high school sports?
“It is a big concern. High school sports are under attack on many fronts, and that is one of them. You have people I’ll call ‘trainers’ who swoop in when kids are in middle school, just when you can see who can be really special. They get them into camps and on specific elite teams in whatever sport they play. The parents pay for that and the kid gets recognized. When they get to high school the view is that the coach ‘screws them up.’ A high school coach is looking out for all the kids, not just one or two.
"A high school coach is just as responsible for a 160-pound kid who just needs to be part of something as the best players. That personal trainer doesn’t care about the other kids, and there’s the conflict. People don’t understand that the best kids are going to be good regardless of who coaches them. Take a guy like Marcus Spears for example — he was going to be good whether I coached him or whether Nick Saban did.”
What are the differences in high school football now as opposed to when you started?
“It is certainly a faster game. That pace and the passing game with the spread offenses are the biggest changes I’ve seen. When I started, the passing game was reserved for colleges, with a few exceptions, like Teurlings Catholic with Sonny Charpentier or Evangel. As recently as 2002 we won a state championship at Redemptorist and only completed one pass in the title game.”