What is best for the LHSAA?
If it seems like we grapple with answers to this question every year, it is because many of us have for the past seven or eight years. It will be at the forefront again when the LHSAA holds its annual convention Wednesday through Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. An executive committee meeting is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
I know from experience that the “right” answer to this question depends on whom you ask. The list of possible answers includes:
• The best option to benefit my school.
• The best plan to showcase or benefit my sport or sports.
• Whatever benefits nonselect schools.
• Whatever benefits select schools.
A series of proposals by Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer may take the debate to another level. LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine has asked Boyer to pull proposals that call for separate select and nonselect championships in every sport in which the LHSAA is split along select/nonselect lines.
The concern for Bonine is that the proposals will lead the LHSAA to becoming completely split. Pulling the proposals is something Boyer said Tuesday he's not inclined to do, though two meetings scheduled between now and Friday’s general assembly meeting at 9 a.m. could change his mind.
Boyer's proposals call for the LHSAA’s select schools to conduct football, basketball, baseball and softball championships at school-based sites or a large nearby venue, such as a college stadium. The LHSAA would receive a percentage of profits as it does for all other playoff games.
One key point in this argument might be decided before Friday when the LHSAA’s parliamentarian rules on whether only select schools will vote on the proposals or if they must be a vote of the entire LHSAA membership.
The LHSAA is a couple of years removed from passing a rule that gave select schools control of their playoffs. At the time, it was assumed that meant changing playoff structure or brackets. Bonine has asserted that the LHSAA administers championship events for all schools.
“This can be a positive for all schools,” Boyer said. “You would not have to play games at 10 a.m. or noon in the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome or at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. games for basketball, baseball and softball. There would be more money for the LHSAA and the schools. And the (select schools) could end their seasons a week earlier and not have that bye week.”
Lost in the shuffle is another proposal by Boyer that would reshape the LHSAA executive committee to provide five spots for select school principals. The committee’s current makeup requires one private school principal.
Some, including Lutcher football coach/athletic director Dwain Jenkins, president of the LHSCA’s executive council, said he understands the frustration but also sees a cycle repeating itself.
“Select schools are frustrated because they want to know what their place is. If they can’t control their playoffs, what do they control? Where do they have a voice?” Jenkins said. “Every year since the split started, there have been proposals to change or improve things. I don’t think anyone has come up with a solution.”
Boyer points to a pre-Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic era when he coached in a title game, saying the LHSAA title is the prize and the Superdome is a destination. Jenkins said he believes the chance to play in the Superdome is just as important to Louisiana’s high school football players as winning a trophy.
Jenkins said depending on how things unfold, the LHSAA convention could be uneventful. Or it could bring permanent change.
All while trying to answer that question. What is best for the LHSAA?