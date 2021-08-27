Catholic High rallied from a 10-0 deficit using a grinding running game and big plays to take a 28-10 victory against University High in the Red Stick Rumble Jamboree on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
In the first game, Parkview Baptist dominated a shorthanded St. Michael squad to win an 18-0 decision.
Corey Singleton’s 1-yard scoring run gave Catholic the lead in the second half. After the Bruins stopped U-High on fourth-and-1 at the Cubs 37 yard line, Daniel Beale threw his second TD pass to Tre Benson to make it 21-10.
After forcing a punt, Catholic iced the game on a 67-yard scoring run by Tae Nicholas.
Beale completed two passes, both for touchdowns, the first to Bradley Wright from 25 yards out.
“We only had 11 offensive plays in the first half, we were behind the chains,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux said. “A lot of this is finding out who we are. I’m proud of the kids’ resilience. We just kept chopping wood and had a great second half.”
The Cubs got a 32-yard field goal by Wils Melton to cap a 12-play drive to start the game. On Catholic’s first possession, Dillon Smith intercepted a Beale pass and returned the ball to the Bruin 14. On the next play, Hodson Osborne hit Jason Barnes over the middle for a TD pass.
Catholic rushed for 174 yards on 22 carries. Nicholas had four carries for 85 yards, Singleton nine for 44 and Barry Remo seven for 48. Jack Massey had an interception to stop a U-High drive in the second half.
Brian Beck led the Cubs with 46 yards rushing on eight carries.
Parkview Baptist 18, St. Michael 0
Parkview quarterbacks Kade Pearl and Nate Goza each played a half and combined to complete eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Pearl, who was of five of eight for 82 yards, capped five-play 53-yard drive with 18-yard TD pass to Micah Johnson and then ran for the two-point conversion with 8:35 left in the half.
On the Patriots’ third possession, Brant Yarbrough turned right, avoided one tackler and sped down right sideline for a 45-yard touchdown run.
“We have a couple guys that have been competing all summer and all season,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “I’m pleased with how both performed. Overall, I was pleased. I wanted us to be physical and fast.”
Canon Cervantes kicked 29-yard field goal for the only points in the second half. Goza completed three of five throws for 73 yards. Johnson had two catches for 45 yards and Gabe Mitchell two for 41.
Jeremiah Deverteuil rushed for 26 yards and had a sack on defense, while Stone Town also had a sack for the winners. The Patriot defense had five tackles for loss.
St. Michael was undermanned because of contact tracing, managing only 28 yards on offense and three first downs. Gavin Hebert had two tackles for the defense, including a sack for a 12-yard loss.