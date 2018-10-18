Much has changed since the last time fourth-ranked Catholic High and No. 3 East Ascension met in a District 5-5A football game. What looked like a signature win for the Spartans has evolved for both teams.
The Bears went on to claim their second Division I select LHSAA title in three years after losing 9-3 to the Spartans. EAHS later shared the 5-5A title with rival St. Amant and advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
How far have the teams come since then? An anticipated capacity crowd at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium on Burnside expects to find out.
“Both teams are different,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “Defensively, I think they are outstanding again. The guys they have on their front are so good. Offensively, I think we are a bit more explosive than we were last year.
“This is the next game on the schedule, and there are two more. You don’t want to make it bigger than it needs to be. But at the same time, it is two of the top five teams in 5A. By the end of the night, both teams will know where they stand.”
The Catholic-East Ascension game helps top the schedule of Friday’s Class 5A/4A games. The key matchup in District 4-5A also includes league co-leaders. Sixth-ranked Zachary (5-2, 3-0) travels to Central (4-3, 3-0).
The development of Catholic and East Ascension since last season is notable. Fertitta said Catholic altered its offensive strategies after the EAHS game, and it paid off in the 2017 playoffs. Catholic graduated eight starters on defense. The Bears offense is led by senior quarterback Cameron Dartez, who missed last year’s EAHS game with an injury.
East Ascension looks much the same on defense. A line led by Louisiana Tech commitment Deshon Hall sets the tone and will match up against an experienced Catholic offensive line that blocks for two breakway-threat runners, Joshua Parker (582 yards rushing, nine TDs) and Braelen Morgan (667 all-purpose yards, seven TDs). Dartez has 1,037 yards passing, 11 TDs and a 75.8 completion percentage.
“Catholic is without a doubt the best team we’ve played so far,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “They are sound in every phase of the game. They take a lot of pride in their offensive line play, and their defensive line is solid too. I think they have a couple of guys who haven’t been blocked all year.”
Meanwhile, East Ascension has flipped its script with a more multiple offense that relies on several playmakers along with a line that averages 311 pounds. Lee says his offensive line will be intact for the first time since early in the season.
The diversity behind the Spartans line includes quarterback Jason Wakefield (1,332 yards passing, 12 TDs), running back Evan Copeland (508 yards rushing, three TDs) and receiver Steve McBride (496 yards receiving, six TDs).
“We can be better on offense and special teams,” Lee said. “Yes, this is a big game. I’ve told our guys this: all comes down to how well we play.”