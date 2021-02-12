Boys
Episcopal 85, St. Thomas Aquinas 41
Episcopal 19 15 21 30-85
St. Thomas Aquinas 12 10 7 12-41
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 25, TJ Callihan 17, Jack Savario 11, Jude Forti 8, Thomas Abadie 6, Josh Gregoire 5, Jackson Summerville 4, Ben Stafford 2, RJ Pickney 2, Parker Madison 2, Davis Cresson 2, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: J. Bernet 13, D. Williams 8, C. Daigle 6, J. Collura 5, D. Vaughn 4, C. Reed 3, D. Dotey 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 7 (Abadie 2, Savario 2, Bonnecaze 2, Callihan).
Records: Episcopal 16-8; St. Thomas Aquinas 8-14
Port Allen 55, East Feliciana 48
Port Allen 18 8 13 16-55
East Feliciana 12 11 8 17-48
SCORING: PORT ALLEN: J. Brooks 12, T. Johnson 11, K. Williams 10, J. Knox 9, E. McQuillan 9, J. Dehon 2, Howard 2; EAST FELICIANA: R. London 20, T Green 11, K. Dunn 6, F. Dunn 5, D. Brooks 4, J. Dunn 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Port Allen: 4 (McQuillan, Brooks, Johnson, Willams); East Feliciana: 3 (London 2, Brooks).
Scotlandville 57, Zachary 54
Zachary 14 19 14 7-54
Scotlandville 13 20 12 12-57
SCORING: ZACHARY: Jalen Bolden 19, Jordan Decuer 12, Gerren Haynes 10, Brandon Rodgers 4, Kyree Davis 4, Michael Quiett 3, Elijah Hill 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 21, Zavian Teasett 16, Zaheem Jackson 13, Rayvon Smith 5, John Hubbard 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary: 2 (Quiett, Bolden); Scotlandville: 6 (McDonald 4, Teasett, Jackson)
Records: Zachary 21-6, 2-1 District 4-5A; Scotlandville 22-3, 4-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 42, Scotlandville 38
University 71, Parkview Baptist 68
University 12 19 19 21-71
Parkview Baptist 12 21 15 20-68
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 20, Collin Coates 19, Bryce Brown 12, Jeremiah Vessel 7, Roman Pitre 5, Will McRae 3, Danny Donaldson 2, Cooper Coates 2, Jaiden Ausberry 1; PARKVIEW: N. Johnson 24, J. Doise 18, A. Haynes 7, C. Williams 5, T. Otts 5, J. Blouin 3, W. Whipp 3, N. Rogers 3.
3-POINT GOALS: University 6 (Coates 2, James 2, Mcrae, Brown); Parkview 9 (Doise 4, Blouin, Otts, Williams, Whipp, Rogers).
Records: University 24-4, Precava Baptist 17-11
White Castle 76, Ascension Christian 23
Ascension Christian 4 4 9 6-23
White Castle 29 23 14 10-76
SCORING: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: A. Carter 11, C. Evans 5, E. Cormier 3, C. Dison 3, E. Templet 1; WHITE CASTLE: J. Briley 18, K. Martin 13, J. Green 9, K. Landry 8, D. Pierce 7, H. Young 6, J. Allen 5, J. Billia 4, K. Gales 4, O. Carter 2
3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Christian 5 (Carter 3, Evans, Dison); White Castle 4 (Martin 3, Pierce)
Records: White Castle 18-7