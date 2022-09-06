To be select or nonselect? That is the question for 70 schools set to appeal their school’s status before the LHSAA executive committee Wednesday afternoon.
A total of 18 appeals seeking to overturn the LHSAA decision to place schools in the select ranks over the summer highlight a two-day fall meeting that begins at 10:30 a.m. at the LHSAA office.
Appeals are set to start at 1 p.m. with Caddo Parish’s appeal on behalf of nine schools. All appeals will be closed to the public.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said 10 minutes will be allotted for each appeal. He said the 10-minute period is the same amount allowed for hardship and other executive committee appeals.
Schools will not receive a ruling on their status Wednesday. Bonine said results of each appeal will be sent to schools in the “most timely manner possible.”
Bonine also said he will use five models of what the revised playoff brackets could look like for football, basketball, baseball and softball during a Thursday discussion on playoff structure that also will be in closed session.
“The most important thing is to make these appeals the same,” Bonine said. “Each appeal will be 10 minutes, and we will ask the same questions. An important reason to keep the appeals closed is that some parishes will have superintendents and others who don’t normally appear before us speaking.
“We are going to ask why a certain school should be select or nonselect. We want the speakers to be able to speak freely to us. We don’t want to put anyone in an awkward situation.”
In June, the executive committee revised its definition of select schools to add all charter schools, parishes with open enrollment and schools with any magnet component.
The preliminary list in June listed 207 schools as nonselect and 198 as select. After surveying schools about their education models the list was revised to 210 select schools and 195 nonselect schools.
“I’ve had people ask me do I think it will be 55 to 45 percent or 52 to 48,” Bonine said. “The honest answer is that we don’t know. A lot will depend on these appeals.”
Bonine reiterated a point he has made repeatedly since June — the select definition change is about competitive balance and not an attempt to end the select/nonselect split that began in 2013.
Like any other action by the LHSAA executive committee and staff, the changes are subject to approval by the LHSAA membership in January. This plan however, will be in effect for the 2022-23 playoffs.
Orleans Parish has 23 schools involved in its appeal, while Jefferson Parish and Rapides Parishes appeals involve 11 schools. Iberville Parish is appealing for Plaquemine, East Iberville and White Castle. Other Baton Rouge area appeals are for Glen Oaks, Slaughter Community Charter and Livonia.