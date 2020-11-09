LHSAA STATE VOLLEYBALL
At Pontchartrain Center, Kenner
DIVISION I
Thursday quarterfinals
(2) Mount Carmel (21-5) vs. (7) Northshore (20-6), 10 a.m.
(5) Dutchtown (23-5) vs. (4) Mandeville (18-4), 10 a.m.
(3) St. Joseph’s (21-3) vs. (11) Fontainebleau (17-10), noon
(1) Dominican (28-2) vs. (8) Sulphur (15-0), 4 p.m.
Friday semifinals
Mount Carmel-Northshore winner vs. St. Joseph’s-Fontainebleau winner, 9 a.m.
Dominican-Sulphur winner vs. Dutchtown-Mandeville winner, 1 p.m.
Saturday championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
Thursday quarterfinals
(4) Vandebilt Catholic (14-9) vs. (5) Ben Franklin (26-6), 8 a.m.
(1) Teurlings Catholic (21-2) vs. (8) St. Scholastica (19-6), 2 p.m.
(3) Academy of Our Lady (25-0) vs. (27) South Terrebonne (10-11), 2 p.m.
(2) St. Thomas More (15-4) vs. (7) Beau Chene (23-2), 6 p.m.
Friday semifinals
Teurlings Catholic-St. Scholastica winner vs. Vandebilt Catholic-Ben Franklin winner, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas More-Beau Chene winner vs. Academy of Our Lady-South Terrebonne winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
Thursday quarterfinals
(1) E.D. White (20-7) vs. (9) Pearl River (12-7), 8 a.m.
(4) Cabrini (12-9) vs. (5) Lutcher (13-7), 8 a.m.
(2) St. Michael the Archangel (20-3) vs. (7) Ursuline (15-7), 10 a.m.
(3) Hannan (16-11) vs. (11) St. Louis Catholic (7-7), 6 p.m.
Friday semifinals
E.D. White-Pearl River winner vs. Cabrini-Lutcher winner, 9 a.m.
Hannan-St. Louis Catholic winner vs. St. Michael-Ursuline winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Thursday quarterfinals
(1) Parkview Baptist (23-3) vs. (8) Ascension Episcopal (16-8), 8 p.m.
(4) Sacred Heart (16-4) vs. (5) Notre Dame (18-8), 8 p.m.
(3) Pope John Paul II (19-2) vs. (6) Catholic-NI (17-7), 2 p.m.
(2) Curtis (23-3) vs. (10) Lafayette Christian (16-5), 4 p.m.
Friday semifinals
Parkview Baptist-Ascension Episcopal winner vs. Sacred Heart-Notre Dame winner, 3 p.m.
Pope John Paul II-Catholic-NI winner vs. Curtis-Lafayette Christian winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday championship
Semifinal winners, 11:30 a.m.
DIVISION V
Thursday quarterfinals
(4) Ascension Catholic (18-10) vs. (5) Catholic-Pointe Coupee (16-9), noon
(10) Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (15) Northlake Christian (12-8), noon
(1) Country Day (19-9) vs. (9) Episcopal of Acadiana (11-7), 4 p.m.
(3) Westminster Christian (18-4) vs. (11) McGehee (11-5), 6 p.m.
Friday semifinals
Country Day-Episcopal of Acadiana winner vs. Ascension Catholic-Catholic-PC) winner, 9 a.m.
Westminster Christian-McGehee winner vs. Central Catholic-Northlake Christian winner, 1 p.m.
Saturday championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.