The road from youth football to college football is a long one. St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston sees an invitation to play in the Under Armour all american game as confirmation that he remains on the right track.
“When I got up this morning, I was definitely excited,” Preston said. “This shows me that all my hard work is paying off and that I am on the path to get where I want to be.”
Preston received his commemorative jersey/official invitation to play in the Under Armour all-star game set for Jan. 2 during a ceremony held Wednesday morning at the school.
Teammates, relatives and other guests were invited to the event. Preston is rated as Louisiana’s No. 4 prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247sports.
Of course, where the 6-foot, 190-pound Preston’s college path will take him remains in a question that many want the answer to. He lists Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas as finalists.
Preston’s focus now is on a key District 9-3A game Friday night. The Wildcats (6-2, 3-1) travel to Thibodaux to play 9-3A leader E.D. White (7-0, 4-0). He hopes the Under Amour honor provides a little extra motivation.
“This is big for me, but also for the school and our community,” Preston said. “I was excited to have my teammates here with me for this (ceremony). They are part of it. I hope it shows them there are higher goals you can reach for.”
St. James coach Robert Valdez said he is proud of Preston’s development on and off the field.
"At this point in his career, I don't have to say much to him about what to do," Valdez said. "Yes, I am very proud of him."
Preston is St. James’ second Under Armour selection, joining QB Lowell Narcisse (2016).
Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss received his Under Armour jersey last month, while University defensive back Austin Ausberry is scheduled to get his jersey during a pep rally set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.