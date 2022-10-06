CLOSE AS IT GETS
Rivals East Ascension and St. Amant have each won 21 games in their Ascension Parish series that began in 1979 with a 35-6 EAHS victory. Those win totals are not the only identical numbers to ponder. Each school has a 12-9 record in games played at their home stadium.
INTRODUCING …
The opponent could evoke memories from years gone by. However, Friday’s District 4-5A opener between Catholic High and Liberty at Olympia Stadium is technically the first time the schools have met. The Bears played Liberty’s forerunner, Lee High, in decades past. The last time the schools played was 1994.
FIRST DOUBLE-DOUBLE?
Its roots are based in basketball, but dual threat quarterbacks make the double-double a football thing. Lutcher’s Dwanye Winfield could become the first area QB to complete a double-double of 1,000 rushing and 1.000 passing yards vs. South Terrebonne. Winfield has 899 rushing and 920 passing yards through Week 5.
RANDALL GAMES
Woodlawn’s Marcus Randall would have won a preseason poll asking which brother would have the most win through Week 5. With a 3-2 record, Eric Randall, now in his second stint as Baker’s head coach, had the most wins before Friday's game with East Feliciana. The Buffaloes have more wins than in 2020-21 combined.