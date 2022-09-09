Edna Karr running backs Christopher Vasquez and Deantre Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, giving the Cougars a fast start on their way to a dominating 46-8 win over the Scotlandville Hornets on a soggy Friday night at Scotlandville.
Karr (2-0) scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives and led 26-0 at halftime.
Vasquez rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Jackson added 101 yards and a score in the half as they combined for 218 of the Cougars’ 267 ground yards.
For the game, Karr outgained Scotlandville (0-2) 553-186, with 478 of that coming on the ground.
How it was won
Karr’s ability to adapt to the muddy field conditions and start fast set the tone for the night on both sides of the ball.
“The field conditions made us run the ball more and change the game plan when we were getting dressed, but it all came together,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “Our quarterback and running backs really executed … and hats off to our offensive line for playing physical in both halves and finishing the game right”
After a Scotlandville punt on the game’s first possession, Karr needed just two plays to get on the board.
Following a 21-yard run by Vasquez, quarterback Anterious Samuels found Bryant Sanchez open over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Jackson and Samuels added first-quarter scoring runs to give the Cougars a 20-0 lead at the end of the quarter. Vasquez scored his touchdown midway through the second quarter to bump the lead to 26.
Players of the game
Karr running backs Vasquez and Jackson: The duo proved to be too much for the Hornets to contain. Jackson rushed 12 times for 175 yards and two scores, including a 63-yard run in the second half. Vasquez was the workhorse, as he carried the ball 19 for 129 yards and one touchdown.
They said it
Brown: “Our defense played physical tonight. It was ‘bend but don’t break’ in the first half, but in the second half we got after the passer, especially with our ‘twos’ in the game.”
Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook: “Karr is a championship program and when you play teams like that, when you make mistakes they are going to take advantage of it. We need to do some things different as a staff and as players to prepare better and move forward and get better.”
Notable
- Scotlandville scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 12-yard run by Covanta Milligan.
- Karr ran 73 plays from scrimmage, compared to only 52 for Scotlandville
- Karr reserve running back Dezemen Favorite rushed 11 times in the second half for 58 yards and two scores.