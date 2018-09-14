The Zachary offense looked like it was still in a funk after the team’s Week 2 loss to Catholic, but the defense was relentless Friday night.
Behind a defensive effort that held Madison Prep to 99 yards, Zachary pulled away in the second half for a 35-0 win.
Zachary (2-1) led 8-0 at halftime but broke the game open with three third-quarter touchdowns. Meanwhile, Madison Prep (1-2) was mired in poor field position most of the night.
“We didn’t play with a whole lot of enthusiasm in the early part of the game. Maybe it was a hangover from last week, but I have no idea,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “This is an experienced team, and at halftime we made just a couple of adjustments and we were ready to go.”
Broncos quarterback Keilon Brown started slow but completed 7 of 9 passes in the second half. Included in that were touchdowns of 46 yards to Khris Simmons and 35 yards to Chandler Whitfield.
Brown finished the game 12 of 22 for 170 yards with one interception.
“(Brown) settled down,” Brewerton said. “When he’s not having a great night he’s still a leader on our sideline, but he made some big plays in the second half and that’s what we’ve got to have.”
On the ground, Zachary wore down the Madison Prep defense. Kyle Landry carried 15 times for 116 yards and had scoring runs of 25 and 29 yards in the second half.
The Chargers had just six first downs and played on their own half of the field almost the entire game. The average starting field position for Madison Prep was the MPA 17, while that number was the MPA 45 for Zachary.
MPA played two quarterbacks, but both had little time to look for receivers. Freshman Zeon Chriss was 3-of-8 passing for 12 yards, and sophomore Gicole Wright connected on 10 of 18 for 79 yards.
“We’ve got some kids learning a new scheme so we’re going to have some missteps, but I’m proud of the way our kids fought,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “The opportunity to play in this environment was good for us, and hopefully we can build on it.”
Zachary’s defense produced the first score with 6:50 left in the first half. A holding penalty pushed the Chargers back inside their own 10. On the next play, a heavy rush led to forced Chriss to lateral to Roy Davis, who was tackled by Caleb Jackson for a safety.
Following the Madison Prep free kick, Zachary went 44 yards in five plays to score the half’s only touchdown. Three running plays brought a Broncos first at the MPA 8. One play later Brown kept right from 3 yards out for the score with 5:12 left in the half.
Madison Prep, which punted five times in the half, got only two first downs. The Chargers had an 18-yard completion, their longest play of the game, on the last play of the first half.