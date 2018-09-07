Scotlandville (2-0) fought off a furious comeback from Madison Prep (1-1) Friday night on its home field. After taking a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, Scotlandville held on to its lead defeating Madison Prep 22-14.
To say Scotlandville was unstoppable in the first quarter would be an exaggeration. But in all fairness, it’s only a slight exaggeration.
After a long return set up the Hornets on their own 48, Scotlandville coach Jules Sullen decided to dig into his bag of tricks.
Scotlandville Quarterback Cameron Armstead handed the ball off to backup quarterback Jesse Craig. Craig stepped up in the pocket and launched the ball deep back Armstead who broke open for a 52-yard touchdown.
“”Let’s just say it was a flea flicker or a ‘Hornarooskie,’ ” Sullen chuckled. “We thought that would be a play that would catch them off-guard and get the momentum going our way.”
Madison Prep answered with a couple of first downs, but the drive sputtered forcing a punt – but not much of one. The punt was nearly blocked and only went a single yard.
Armstead returned to the field and took command of the offense with his arm this time dicing up the defense for 3 for 3 for 52 yards with a 22-yard touchdown to receiver Jontrail Taylor.
After the touchdown, a scuffle broke out resulting in multiple players being ejected and offsetting penalties. It is unclear who or what team started the scuffle.
“One of our guys got ejected, and two of theirs did, “Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “Unfortunately, they broke the rules, so they had to be put out of the game.”
Scotlandville followed that score up with a 3-yard scamper for a touchdown by running back Jacorey James. This gave Scotlandville a commanding 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Scotlandville had two drives stall within ten yards of the end zone. But the Hornets came away with no points after Madison Prep forced a fumble and a 4th down stop.
In the third quarter the red zone woes continued for Scotlandville. Madison Prep’s defense forced another 4th down stop this time on it’s on 1-yard line.
However, Scotlandville’s defense would put up the final points of the night for the Hornets forcing a safety. Scotlandville held a 22-0 lead with the ball coming right coming right back to the Hornets.
Following the safety, Scotlandville returner Reginald King fielded a long return to the Madison Prep 5-yard line.
In bizarre fashion, the football slipped out of Armstead’s hand as he was throwing causing a fumble, which the Chargers recovered. This was the turning point of the game in favor of the Chargers.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss overcame his early passing struggles threw two touchdown passes in the second half. All of the sudden the Chargers back in the game down only 22-14.
With less than two minutes to go, the Chargers had the ball in scoring position. But Scotlandville defensive back Bristen Tate sacked the quarterback forcing a fumble, which he recovered sealing the narrow victory for his team.