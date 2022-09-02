For the first half of their season opener Friday night against East Ascension, the Zachary Broncos were almost unrecognizable.
Their legs looked tired. They missed tackles, committed pre-snap penalties and miscommunicated with the sideline. You could blame the pregame jitters or a 90-minute lightning delay, but either way: the reigning undefeated Class 5A state champs trailed by one point at the break.
This was unfamiliar territory.
But all it took was a little halftime encouragement from senior quarterback Eli Holstein, sprinkled with a few choice words from coach David Brewerton — “I don’t know if you could print that,” he joked — mixed with a dash of rest for tired legs, and the hangover was cured. The Broncos were back, and they pulled away for a 35-13 win.
Zachary dismantled the Spartans in the second half, scoring 29 unanswered points.
“We saw some matchups that we liked in the first half,” Brewerton said, “and just couldn’t get it right, get the football to those guys. Once we got on track with that in the second half, we found our rhythm offensively.”
Both Brewerton and Holstein — a senior committed to Alabama — credited East Ascension for seizing control of the first half with a methodical 13-play, 70-yard first-quarter scoring drive.
The Zachary offense felt rushed, they said, trying to make up the early deficit. They scored a touchdown on a 12-yard toss to junior receiver Tyson George but bounced an extra point off the left upright, and later, as the first-half clock ran out, they failed on fourth-and-goal attempt from the 3-yard line.
Then, it was off to the races.
On the first play of the second half, Holstein found a wide-open Jalen Wright streaking down the sideline for a 55-yard score.
On the following drive, the senior quarterback found Tylon Williams for a 15-yard catch and run, then connected with George for another 12 yards. Holstein kept the ball on a read option on the next play and raced 20 yards to the doorstep of the end zone. He snuck in for a touchdown.
Holstein and Williams then connected again on their third drive of the half, for a 23-yard strike to the corner of the end zone. The touchdown put the Broncos up three scores.
The game was suddenly out of reach for East Ascension. An explosive offensive found a remedy at halftime and caught fire. Quickly.
“As an offensive unit, we all came together and talked about what we needed to do,” Holstein said. “We got that first half out the way. The first-half jitters, I guess you could say, got those out the way and then we executed pretty well in the second half.”
Zachary has another non-district contest on Sept. 9. They’ll host John Curtis for a matchup between two of Louisiana’s best programs.