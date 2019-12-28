ZACHARY — Defense wins championships is a cliché coaches fall back on perhaps too often. It worked for second-seeded Zachary on Saturday night.
With 13.9 seconds remaining, McKinley had the ball and a chance to either tie or win the second semifinal game at the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament.
The Panthers never got off a shot and turned the ball over thanks to a defensive change. Zachary held on to claim a 41-39 victory on the third day of the annual tourney at Zachary.
“The defense did it,” ZHS guard Dylan Jackson said. “There were shots that didn’t go in and other things, but we knew we could rely on defense.”
A big shot from 5-foot-8 Jackson also helped. The Broncos needed a spark and got one from Jackson, who hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:06 remaining to give Zachary (14-2) the lead for good at 37-35.
With the win, the Broncos advance to face top-seeded Scotlandville (15-2) in the title game set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Hornets had their struggles, trailing by as much as nine points before pulling out a 68-61 victory over fourth-seeded Lee.
ZACHARY 41, MCKINLEY 39: Third-seeded McKinley (12-3) trailed by 11 at halftime but outscored ZHS 8-2 in the third quarter to climb into contention.
Panthers point guard Anthony Hawkins was a catalyst. He scored two baskets and dished out an assistant to help MHS claim a slim fourth-quarter lead.
A putback by Keveonta Spears got McKinley within two to set up the final sequence. Instead of guarding passing lanes, ZHS coach Jonathan McClinton told his players to deny every pass. It was the first last-seconds scenario for the first time this season for the Panthers, who got flustered.
“I’m proud of the effort and energy we showed tonight,” McClinton said. “We needed it against McKinley. Hats off to them for the way they battled.”
Tye’le James scored a game-high 12 points to lead McKinley, while Chaun Moore had 11 for Zachary.
SCOTLANDVILLE 68, LEE 61: Lee (10-5) scored the game's first seven points and led 41-34 at halftime and 49-46 through three quarters.
Virginia football signee Jonathan Horton, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, provided a boost for SHS. The Hornets outscored Lee 23-12 in the final quarter.
“Sometimes, you have to have games like this,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “At the beginning, I thought we were sleep-walking. Lee took advantage of that.
“You have games where shots don’t fall or where you don’t have your usual lineup. Everybody played, and I think we learned some things about ourselves.”
Tai’Reon Joseph scored a game-high 30 points and Carvell Teasett added 20 for the Hornets. Zavier Sims led Lee with 20 and Jacob Wilson added 15.