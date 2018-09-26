Luke Lunsford had a football pedigree before he ever stepped on a field. The grandson of former LSU running back Don “Scooter” Purvis thought he would be a running back too.
Denham Springs coach Bill Conides knew Lunsford had found his destiny and the Yellow Jackets had their future quarterback before he took a varsity snap.
“I could see it in (junior varsity) games last year,” Conides said. “In high school, it’s 50/50 with kids playing quarterback. Some have the tools, but they don’t have that presence once you get under the lights. Luke has all that. He works hard and he practices hard. And he’s a gamer.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior leads the Yellow Jackets into their most significant game yet. DSHS (3-1, 1-0) travels to rival Live Oak (3-1, 0-1) for a District 4-5A game Friday night.
“We have to slow the game down,” Lunsford said. “Live Oak is a very good team. It’s a very big game with a lot of emotion, and I think we need to calm down and focus and do what we do.”
That plan has served Lunsford and the Yellow Jackets well so far. He leads Baton Rouge area Class 5A/4A passers with 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns and has completed 59 of his 96 passes (61.4 percent) with just one interception.
Lunsford is a first-year starter, but he is anything but an overnight sensation as a quarterback. He started doing drills with his grandfather, who played on LSU’s 1958 national title team alongside Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon. Coaches quickly moved Lunsford to quarterback in youth football because of his knowledge and ability to pick up plays quickly.
None of that prepared Lunsford for what happened when Conides took over in the spring of 2017. His first day on the job, Conides put his spread offense on the whiteboard for a group of freshmen, including a wide-eyed Lunsford.
“When coach first came in and started talking about making all these reads, my mind was racing,” Lunsford said. “I was used to just dropping back and throwing it to the open guy. There is so much more to it. Over time, I learned it and started to feel comfortable.”
Lunsford started the 2017 season as the Yellow Jackets’ third-string quarterback, destined primarily for (junior varsity) duty. That changed late in the year and Lunsford, then 15, got his chance to play in a loss to a Scotlandville team that was then ranked in the top 10.
“We put him in against Scotlandville and he handled it,” Conides said. “The moment wasn’t too big for him. He ran the offense and made the reads and the throws.”
There was more work ahead. Lunsford gained 15 pounds and worked with Conides to correct flaws in his technique. He knew that with the graduation of senior stars like running back Tyre Golmond there would be a group of new starters around him.
“I’m a quarterback and I love slinging it. The thing I love about this offense is that we have six playmakers, and I think everybody gets the ball and a chance to make plays equally,” Lunsford said. “We spent a lot of time out on the field just throwing and running routes this summer. I really got comfortable with all the receivers.”
For Lunsford and Conides, the term “spread” means spread the ball around. The approach mirrors what Conides did at Mississippi-based St. Stanislaus, where he coached LSU quarterback Myles Brennan. D.J. Williams leads team in yardage with 14 catches for 409 yards. Kaleb Drummer (15-259) and Brycen Longley (15-128) and Hunter Bond (9-137) are part of the DSHS balance sheet. Running back Tre Muse has 417 rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets’ biggest claim to fame thus far in 2018 was losing a 64-63 shootout with Ponchatoula, whose quarterback T.J. Finley is an LSU commitment.
“I wish we were 4-0 but … I’ve never been in a game like that in my life,” Lunsford said of the Ponchatoula game. “On the offensive side, it was a lot of fun. They scored the first play and I knew we had to do what we do and score. We got the lead and we couldn’t hold it.”
That loss made Lunsford eager for more Friday nights, like the one this week with 10th-ranked Live Oak.