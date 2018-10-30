Class 5A
First-place votes in parenthesis.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 9-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 9-0 111 2
3. Catholic-BR 8-1 93 3
4. Destrehan 8-1 85 4
5. Zachary 7-2 73 5
6. Acadiana 8-1 60 6
7. East Ascension 8-1 55 7
8. John Ehret 8-1 52 8
9. Terrebonne 9-0 47 9
10. Evangel Christian 5-3 30 10
Others receiving votes: Haughton 18, Captain Shreve 9, Walker 9, Ruston 5, Alexandria 4, Rummel 3, Byrd 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 9-0 119 1
2. Lakeshore 9-0 109 2
3. Northwood-Shreve (1) 9-0 94 3
4. Warren Easton 7-1 88 4
5. St. Thomas More 8-1 83 5
6. Leesville 9-0 68 6
7. St. Martinville 9-0 63 7
8. Neville 6-2 50 9
9. Bastrop 8-1 42 8
10. Plaquemine 7-2 34 10
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto 19, Breaux Bridge 5, Carver 3, Helen Cox 2, Franklin Parish 1, Tioga 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 9-0 120 1
2. Iota 9-0 110 2
3. Sterlington 7-2 95 4
4. Hannan 9-0 80 6
5. Kaplan 6-3 73 5
6. Union Parish 7-2 65 3
7. Jena 8-1 60 7
8. Eunice 8-1 48 10
9. (tie) St. Charles 6-3 24 NR
St. James 6-3 24 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 14, Lake Charles Prep 14, Northwest 14, Church Point 12, Green Oaks 9, Crowley 7, Loyola 3, Jewel Sumner 3, Baker 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 9-0 119 1
2. Amite 8-1 99 2
3. Country Day 9-0 94 5
4. Dunham 8-0 92 3
5. Many (1) 8-1 83 4
6. (tie) Catholic-NI 8-1 66 6
Newman 8-1 66 7
8. Rosepine 9-0 48 8
9. Calvary Baptist 6-3 47 10
10. St. Helena 8-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Ferriday 15, Welsh 12, Ascension Episcopal 5, Episcopal-BR 5, Lakeside 4.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Southern Lab (3) 8-1 106 3
2. Lafayette Christian. (5) 9-0 105 2
3. Haynesville 9-0 90 4
4. Oak Grove 9-0 89 5
5. Kentwood (1) 8-1 81 1
6. Ascension Cath. 8-1 75 8
7. Logansport (1) 9-0 70 6
8. West St. John 6-2 54 7
9. Catholic-PC 7-1 38 9
10. St. Edmund 8-1 31 10
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 23, St. Frederick 7, Ouachita Christian 4, Montgomery 2, Opelousas Catholic 3, Basile 2.