The matchup between undefeated Scotlandville and Captain Shreve came down to a missed extra point.
Alex Auer missed his conversion attempt with just 45 seconds to play as Scotlandville escaped with a 27-26 win at home on Friday night.
The nondistrict contest featured a cast of offensive stars, but ultimately the game was decided by special teams.
“It was a great game by two great teams,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “They’ve got a fine program, and we look forward to going to their place next year. But tonight, we played our hearts out, overcame adversity and came out on top in the end.”
The homesteading Hornets took advantage of five Captain Shreve turnovers, including four interceptions, in capturing the win.
Running back Chance Williams paced Scotlandville’s offense with 94 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts.
The string of interceptions produced by the Hornets defense included a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by Donald Jones to give the Hornets just the spark they needed.
Captain Shreve held a 12-0 lead early in the third quarter and was threatening to score again on its first possession of the half. That’s when Jones stepped in front of Darrius Grant’s pass intended for Lederian Frieson and navigated his way down the right sideline all the way to the end zone for a 100-yard score.
The hosts were hampered in the first half by a poor punting performance. Punts of 12 and 20 yards kept the pressure on the Hornets defense.
Captain Shreve, which started four of its first half drives in Hornets territory, took advantage of its positive field position to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Auer was good on field goals of 25 and 27 yards.
Even after Scotlandville’s first long punt of the night, Captain Shreve still managed to add to its lead.
The Gators took over after a 40-yard punt rolled inside their 30-yard line. On first down, Grant connected with sophomore Kendrick Law for a 63-yard gain. The big play set up Grant’s 1-yard run to give Captain Shreve a 12-0 halftime lead.
Scotlandville claimed its first lead at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter, taking advantage of a defensive interference call. The infraction set up the Hornets at the visitors' 15-yard line.
Jeremiah Harris ran it in from there on the next play to give Scotlandville a 13-12 lead.
Another interception led to another touchdown just minutes later as senior Chris Daigre picked off Grant and returned it down to Captain Shreve's 8-yard line. Jesse Craig punched it in from 4 yards out, and Nick Montgomery’s kick put the Hornets up 20-12.
Just seconds later, Captain Shreve shocked the hosts with a halfback pass to tie the score. Kendrick Law took a lateral pass from Grant. Law found Zaquius Rogers all alone behind the Hornets defense. Derrell Fleming’s conversion tied the score at 20-all to end the third quarter.
Scotlandville responded by driving right back down the field as Marlon Gunn reeled off a 63-yard run to set up the Hornets inside Gator territory. Williams later scored three plays later from 2 yards out.