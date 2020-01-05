OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
Jai Williams
Running back
Ascension Catholic
Averaged 11.5 yards per carry and led his team to the Division IV quarterfinals with 1,410 yards and 23 touchdowns on 123 carries. Led the Bulldogs to an unbeaten regular season, the District 7-1A title and a 10-1 overall record. Scored 27 total touchdowns and 168 points. Williams finished his career with 7,378 yards rushing and 104 touchdowns.
OFFENSE
Zeon Chriss
Quarterback, Madison Prep
Led the Chargers to the District 7-3A title, completing 147 of 276 passes for 2,572 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushing for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ryan Armwood
Running back, Episcopal
Ran for 1,295 yards and 19 touchdowns on 195 carries to help power the Knights to an 8-2 regular season, a No. 6 playoff seed and a berth in the D-III quarterfinals.
Matthew Langlois
RB, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
The top option for a potent rushing game, he rushed for 1,343 yards and 26 touchdowns on 117 carries as Catholic advanced to the Division IV title game.
Reginald Johnson
Wide receiver, Southern Lab
Was the go-to receiver all season for the Division IV semifinalist Kittens with 55 receptions for 1,098 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Joel Williams
Wide receiver, Madison Prep
A two-way threat, Williams caught 36 passes for 743 yards and scored 11 touchdowns to help the Chargers advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Shazz Preston
Wide receiver, St. James
Just a sophomore, he helped lead the Class 3A champion Wildcats with 38 catches for 601 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs.
Rashad Green
Offensive line, University
A Tulane signee, he was the top lineman for a balanced attack as the Cubs advanced to the Division II semifinals with an impressive season.
Nick Hilliard
Offensive line, Ascension Catholic
A two-way lineman and a top blocker for an offense that produced a 1,000-yard rusher and 38.3 points per game for the Bulldogs.
Dillon Cage
Offensive line, Baker
Another two-way starter who set the tone for the offense as the run-oriented Buffaloes advanced to the quarterfinals.
Jaquon Jones
Offensive line, St. James
The junior left tackle helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Sean Lebeouf and an offense that averaged 37 points per game.
Brodie Reich
Offensive line, Brusly
The top lineman for the Class 3A Panthers, who made it to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Shamar Smith
Athlete, St. James
Title-game MVP passed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, ran for 887 yards on 142 carries and 19 TDs, returned kicks and played receiver for the 3A champions.
Alec Mahler
Kicker/punter, St. James
Averaged 41.9 yards per punt for the 3A champions and was an offensive weapon — making all 10 of his field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards.
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
Jaquelin Roy
Defensive line
University
Considered one of the top 2020 prospects in Louisiana, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound LSU signee helped the Cubs reach the Division II semifinals with 96 tackles, eight sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked extra points. He chose to stay home and play for the Tigers over an offer from Alabama.
DEFENSE
DeSanto Rollins
Defensive line, Parkview Baptist
An Ole Miss signee, he was a defensive leader for the 3A Eagles with 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Rhett Guidry
Defensive line, Dunham
A two-way player for the Tigers, he had 49½ tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 10½ sacks, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
Justin Hollins
Defensive line, East Iberville
Anchored a defense that held opponents to 13.6 points per game and helped EIHS advance to the 1A quarterfinals for the first time.
Jabar Triplett
Linebacker, Southern Lab
Led SLHS to the Division IV semifinals with 95 tackles, 35 tackle assists, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.
Marcus Williams
Linebacker, White Castle
Led a defense to shutouts in two of its final four games with 56 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and rushed for 22 TDs as WCHS made it to the 1A title game.
Micah Davey
Linebacker, University
Completed his junior season with 132 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two blocked PATs.
Kaleb Brown
Linebacker, St. James
Finished with 95 tackles for the 3A champions, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles for the 3A champions.
Micah Cifreo
DB, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Was a top defender for the Division IV runner-up Hornets, finishing with 75 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions.
Kolin Billbrew
Defensive back, Episcopal
A ball-hawking safety who made the most of his opportunities with 54 tackles and 8 interceptions for the 2A/D-III Knights.
Caleb Anderson
Defensive back, East Feliciana
A UL signee, he also played quarterback and finished with 42 tackles, 15 pass break-ups and two defensive TDs.
Major Burns
Defensive back, Madison Prep
A Georgia signee, he excelled on both sides of the ball and finished with 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Jacoby Bellazar
Return specialist, Capitol
A threat in open space at any time, he led the Lions with 18 touchdowns on a variety of offensive, defensive and
special-teams plays.
Javier Batiste
Athlete, White Castle
Set the tone for the Bulldogs’ 1A runner-up finish with five interceptions on defense and also had 2,659 yards of offense and 27 total TDs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Robert Valdez
St. James
It was a season to remember for Valdez and the Wildcats, who finished 15-0 and won their first state championship since 1979 with a 51-14 win over Jennings in the Class 3A title game. Valdez is 42-12 in four seasons at St. James.