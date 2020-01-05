OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER

Jai Williams

Running back

Ascension Catholic

Averaged 11.5 yards per carry and led his team to the Division IV quarterfinals with 1,410 yards and 23 touchdowns on 123 carries. Led the Bulldogs to an unbeaten regular season, the District 7-1A title and a 10-1 overall record. Scored 27 total touchdowns and 168 points. Williams finished his career with 7,378 yards rushing and 104 touchdowns.

OFFENSE

Zeon Chriss

Quarterback, Madison Prep

Led the Chargers to the District 7-3A title, completing 147 of 276 passes for 2,572 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushing for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ryan Armwood

Running back, Episcopal

Ran for 1,295 yards and 19 touchdowns on 195 carries to help power the Knights to an 8-2 regular season, a No. 6 playoff seed and a berth in the D-III quarterfinals.

Matthew Langlois

RB, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

The top option for a potent rushing game, he rushed for 1,343 yards and 26 touchdowns on 117 carries as Catholic advanced to the Division IV title game.

Reginald Johnson

Wide receiver, Southern Lab

Was the go-to receiver all season for the Division IV semifinalist Kittens with 55 receptions for 1,098 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Joel Williams

Wide receiver, Madison Prep

A two-way threat, Williams caught 36 passes for 743 yards and scored 11 touchdowns to help the Chargers advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Shazz Preston

Wide receiver, St. James

Just a sophomore, he helped lead the Class 3A champion Wildcats with 38 catches for 601 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs.

Rashad Green

Offensive line, University

A Tulane signee, he was the top lineman for a balanced attack as the Cubs advanced to the Division II semifinals with an impressive season.

Nick Hilliard

Offensive line, Ascension Catholic

A two-way lineman and a top blocker for an offense that produced a 1,000-yard rusher and 38.3 points per game for the Bulldogs.

Dillon Cage

Offensive line, Baker

Another two-way starter who set the tone for the offense as the run-oriented Buffaloes advanced to the quarterfinals.

Jaquon Jones

Offensive line, St. James

The junior left tackle helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Sean Lebeouf and an offense that averaged 37 points per game.

Brodie Reich

Offensive line, Brusly

The top lineman for the Class 3A Panthers, who made it to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Shamar Smith

Athlete, St. James

Title-game MVP passed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, ran for 887 yards on 142 carries and 19 TDs, returned kicks and played receiver for the 3A champions.

Alec Mahler

Kicker/punter, St. James

Averaged 41.9 yards per punt for the 3A champions and was an offensive weapon — making all 10 of his field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards.

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

Jaquelin Roy

Defensive line

University

Considered one of the top 2020 prospects in Louisiana, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound LSU signee helped the Cubs reach the Division II semifinals with 96 tackles, eight sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked extra points. He chose to stay home and play for the Tigers over an offer from Alabama.

DEFENSE

DeSanto Rollins

Defensive line, Parkview Baptist

An Ole Miss signee, he was a defensive leader for the 3A Eagles with 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Rhett Guidry

Defensive line, Dunham

A two-way player for the Tigers, he had 49½ tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 10½ sacks, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Justin Hollins

Defensive line, East Iberville

Anchored a defense that held opponents to 13.6 points per game and helped EIHS advance to the 1A quarterfinals for the first time.

Jabar Triplett

Linebacker, Southern Lab

Led SLHS to the Division IV semifinals with 95 tackles, 35 tackle assists, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Marcus Williams

Linebacker, White Castle

Led a defense to shutouts in two of its final four games with 56 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and rushed for 22 TDs as WCHS made it to the 1A title game.

Micah Davey

Linebacker, University

Completed his junior season with 132 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two blocked PATs.

Kaleb Brown

Linebacker, St. James

Finished with 95 tackles for the 3A champions, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles for the 3A champions.

Micah Cifreo

DB, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Was a top defender for the Division IV runner-up Hornets, finishing with 75 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Kolin Billbrew

Defensive back, Episcopal

A ball-hawking safety who made the most of his opportunities with 54 tackles and 8 interceptions for the 2A/D-III Knights.

Caleb Anderson

Defensive back, East Feliciana

A UL signee, he also played quarterback and finished with 42 tackles, 15 pass break-ups and two defensive TDs.

Major Burns

Defensive back, Madison Prep

A Georgia signee, he excelled on both sides of the ball and finished with 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Jacoby Bellazar

Return specialist, Capitol

A threat in open space at any time, he led the Lions with 18 touchdowns on a variety of offensive, defensive and

special-teams plays.

Javier Batiste

Athlete, White Castle

Set the tone for the Bulldogs’ 1A runner-up finish with five interceptions on defense and also had 2,659 yards of offense and 27 total TDs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robert Valdez

St. James

It was a season to remember for Valdez and the Wildcats, who finished 15-0 and won their first state championship since 1979 with a 51-14 win over Jennings in the Class 3A title game. Valdez is 42-12 in four seasons at St. James.

