Brother Martin moved closer to a fourth consecutive state title Friday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner, winning three matches to advance to the state semifinals in the high school bowling playoffs.
The semifinals and finals are Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The Crusaders were part of a day of amazing scoring that featured 10 sets of 700 or more, a two-game string of strikes and a state record two-game series by Dutchtown.
The Crusaders advanced with not a lot of trouble through the toughest quarter of the 32-team bracket which featured the highest average teams in Brother Martin (No. 1 seed), Dutchtown (No. 8) and Jesuit (No. 9).
Brother Martin defeated Acadiana (32), 27-0, in the best-of-27 matches and Central-BR (17), 23-4.
Elsewhere in the house, the Griffins were making some noise. In a 27-0 opening win over Teurlings Catholic (25), Ryan Beam spared in the first frame and then proceeded to throw the next 23 strikes to shoot 290 and 300 as part of a 778 series. That wasn’t high on the team as top average bowler Preston West posted a 784 with a 278.
Dutchtown posted six-player scratch scores of 1,346 and 1,425 for 2,769, a state record according to marks kept by the U.S. High School Bowling Foundation. The old mark of 2,676 was set by Brother Martin in 2020. For the three games, the Griffins posted 4,002, missing the season high by the Crusaders (4,007) and the state record 4,012 by Brother Martin in 2020.
In a second-round match that featured four more 700 sets, Jesuit defeated Dutchtown, 17-10, keeping the Baton Rouge area from a second team in the semis, joining Catholic which won in its half of the bracket on Monday. Williams Carpenter (745) and Luke Wood (703) had 700s for the Blue Jays, while West (743) and Austin Nguyen (738) led Dutchtown.
That put the NOLA rivals together in the quarterfinals and Brother Martin’s six players posted 600-plus sets in a 20-7 decision with Dylan McDonald getting 686, Ricky Carmona 680 and Jacob Vangilder 673 to pace the win. Brother Martin shot a three-game total of 3,907. Gary Sims led Jesuit with 668 and William Adams 667.
On the other side of the upper bracket Friday, No. 4 seed Lafayette did not make it past the second round as Ponchatoula won the super total three points to get a 15-12 decision. Then Vandebilt Catholic (12), a winner over Hammond (5), advanced to the semis with a 16-11 decision over Ponchatoula.
Other registering 700s series included Brother Martin’s Carson Colletti (704) and Ashton Catalinotto (707), Sims had 761 for Jesuit and Austin Martin 717 for Ponchatoula.
Boys State High School Bowling Playoffs
AMF All-Star Lanes – Kenner
FIRST ROUND
1 Brother Martin 27, 32 Acadiana 0
BM: Carson Colletti 274-724; Raymond Johnson 227, Ethan Porta 225
Acadiana: Landon Roseberry 214
17 Central-BR 24.5, 16 Madison Prep 2.5
Central: Seth Smith 231-680, Charles Rawls 225-617, Andrew Coward 223-604
MP: Ervin Nicholson 186
9 Jesuit 21, 24 Patrick Taylor – Science/Tech. 6
Jesuit: Gary Sims 268-761; Luke Wood 267-673; William Adams 243-655
PT: Preston Jones 246, Jadon Lieu 215; Rese Elwood 213
8 Dutchtown 27, 25 Teurlings Catholic 0
Dutchtown: Preston West 278-784; Ryan Beam 290, 300-778; Peyton Sansbury 245-646; Joseph Cangelosi 222-643
TC: Rees Boulanger 215-629
5 Hammond 20, 28 Loranger 7
Hammond: Chad Knighten 246-647; Jayden Hauck 265-669; Jahi Cannon 234-624
Loranger: Ryan Booth 235-686.
12 Vanderbilt Catholic 22, 21 David Thibodaux 5
VC: Ethan Daigle 257; Amun Patel 243
DT: Joseph Boulanger 204
13 Ponchatoula 23, 20 Baton Rouge 4
Ponchatoula: Austin Martin 275-717
BR: Cierra Wilson 166, Matt Haley 166
4 Lafayette 19, 29 St. Paul’s 8
Lafayette: Aryan Patel 235; Shreay Patel 219
St. Paul’s Kaiden Klebba 202; Jack Bertucci 200
SECOND ROUND
Brother Martin 23, Central-BR 4
BM: Ashton Catalinotto 257-707, Dylan McDonald 279, Ricky Carmona 266
Central: Andrew Coward 227-657; Taylor Sagely 213-618; Charles Rawls 236-617
Jesuit 17, Dutchtown 10
Jesuit: William Carpenter 254-745; Luke Wood 253-703; William Adams 268-695
Dutchtown: Preston West 277-743; Austin Nguyen 279-738; Ryan Gibson 251-628
Ponchatoula 15, Lafayette 12
Ponchatoula: Austin Martin 225-622; Beau Johnson 237-612
Lafayette: Shreay Patel 241; Christian Aigner 227
Vandebilt Catholic 19.5, Hammond 7.5
VC: Ethan Daigle 238-675; Logan Carmouche 238-618
Hammond: Jahi Cannon 244-669
QUARTERFINALS (Winner to Semifinals, March 31)
Brother Martin 20, Jesuit 7
BM: Dylan McDonald 686, Ricky Carmona 680, Jacob Vangilder 266-673, Ashton Catalinotto 629, Carson Colletti 619; Kade Chatelain 616
Jesuit: Gary Sims 668, William Adams 667, Luke Wood 659, William Carpenter 649
Vandebilt Catholic 16, Ponchatoula 11
VC: Logan Carmouche 243-697
Ponchatoula: Austin Martin 247-671; Beau Johnson 237