Drey Trosclair knew Jayden Rogers was different the first time they met.
“He came up to me, shook my hand and looked me straight in the eye,” Trosclair said. “It was a firm handshake. You just don’t see that much with kids today.
"Most of them are looking down, usually at a phone of some other device. Then they look up. Not Jayden.”
At 6-foot-1, 365 pounds, Rogers’ imposing physical presence also stood out for Trosclair, Plaquemine’s first-year coach. That was before he found out Rogers was already a three-year starter on the Green Devils’ offensive line and bit of a Renaissance man.
“I started coming to games when I was in kindergarten," Rogers said. "All I ever wanted to do was be one of the guys playing on this field. I can’t tell you names of the guys I watched, but I looked up to them. I wanted to play football, and I wanted to play football here.”
Some seniors are less than thrilled by the prospect of a new coach or playing a new position. Rogers embraces both … at times at a moment’s notice. On Wednesday, injuries changed preseason plans for Rogers to play center. He did not miss a step after moving over to guard.
That seamless switch helps explain why Rogers will play a key role as Plaquemine takes aim at another district title in a revamped District 6-4A that looks to be more balanced with the addition of Brusly and West Feliciana, two teams that moved up from Class 3A.
“It’s OK, the only position I have not played is tackle,” Rogers said during a break from Wednesday’s practice. “I played guard before, and I do like to get outside to pull. If it helps us win, I’m good with it.”
And good at it, too.
“I’ve coached a lot of good linemen over the years and Jayden ranks right up there,” first-year offensive line coach Cecil Thomas said. “He is also more than just a good football player, he’s a great kid and a team leader.
“You are talking about a guy who is a 4.0 student in the classroom. He’s not just a football player. He plays the drums and violin.”
Rogers lives in Plaquemine and attends Iberville Parish’s MSA West campus. He's part of a school-based orchestra that is scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall in the spring.
But the fall is about a different kind of rhythm ... a football one. A year ago, the Green Devils struggled early and hit their stride late in the season to capture a district title and claim a first-round playoff win.
“Last year was tough in the beginning,” Rogers said. “But we were able to come together and play well when we needed to. I give the (2022 seniors) credit there.
“I watched the way they were able to lead the team … they helped pick us up when we needed it. I learned a lot from that and want to do the same things.”
When asked about playing multiple instruments in the orchestra, Rogers said he got his start in music as a third grader. As polar opposite as football might seem, he sees a common thread.
“I like both,” Rogers said. “You have to work and be dedicated to do well in either one.”