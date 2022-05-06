One race did not go as planned. But a ninth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay did little to deter the Episcopal girls on their path to another Class 2A track title.
The Episcopal boys did not win a title. But the Knights claimed a gritty and emotional second-place finish in 2A at the LHSAA outdoor track & field championships on Friday night at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
“That relay was probably the only mishap we had and then the same four girls came back and finished fourth in the 4x100,” Episcopal coach Bill Jones said. “Everything went pretty much the way it was seeded.
“This has been a real good group of kids. We only have six seniors and they provided great leadership.”
The Episcopal girls finished with 111 points to claim their Class 2A crown. The EHS boys won the night’s final event, the 4x400 relay, and benefitted from a Jonesboro-Hodge disqualification in the event.
Lafayette Christian won the Class 2A boys title with 68 points, followed by Episcopal at 57 and Jonesboro-Hodge at 54. A string of six Episcopal boys titles ended, but the outcome was still a happy one.
The Episcopal girls won their straight title with a COVID year sandwiched in.
“Don’t get me wrong, it was nice to win six in a row,” EHS boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “Just the way these guys came together … all the personal bests they had and then the relay finishing first. It’s hard to finish any better.
“I do feel bad for Jonesboro-Hodge … that is a tough way to finish. If there is no DQ, they beat us by three points. This one was special.”
East Feliciana’s Herman Batiste was voted the Outstanding Performer for 2A boys. Batiste won the high jump in 6-foot-6 inches. He won the 300 hurdles in 40.48 seconds.
The Episcopal girls started working toward the title before the running events began. Frances Oliver went 5-6 in the high jump and teammate Alana Simon was second. Oliver also placed second both the long jump and triple jump to Amite’s Jen Pierre, who cracked the 39-foot barrier in the triple jump with a leap of 39-0¼.
“We all want the best for each other,” Oliver said. “And we all want what is best for our team. I just happy I can score these points for my team.”
Simon and Daila Young completed their own double play in the two hurdles events. Young won the 100 hurdles (14.57) and 300 hurdles (44.46). Simon was third in both events.
Seventh-grader Lucy Cramer contributed second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800 meters.
“This means a ton to me,” Young said. “I have been running track 11 years but this is only my second high school season. This is a very special team because it is more than a team, it is a family.”
Distance standout John Walker of The Dunham School ended his illustrious career with victories in the 1,600 meters (4:31.84) and the 3,200 (9:52.59).
Dryden Duggins won the 110 hurdles, while Sacha Dernancourt was the 800 meters runner-up and Alex Hollier a second (1,600) and a third place (3,200) to help lead the EHS boys.