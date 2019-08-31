Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherside listed
Thursday
Local/area
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Varnado (8-2A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Olympia Stadium
Hanson (8-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at Canova Stadium-Plaquemine High
Friday
5A/4A
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Central (4-5A)
Hahnville (7-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Ponchatoula (6-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. McKinley (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Walker (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)
G.W. Carver (11-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Dunham (8-2A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at St. Helena (8-2A)
Bogalusa (8-3A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Episcopal (7-2A)
Port Barre (6-2A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at McKinley
Baton Rouge area
Northeast (7-2A) at Baker (7-3A)
Port Allen (7-2A) Brusly (7-3A)
Capitol (7-2A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at John Ehret (8-5A)
Assumption (8-4A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (9-3A) at West St. John (9-1A)
West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. East Feliciana (7-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
Independence (8-2A) Albany (8-3A)
Springfield (8-2A) at Bogue Chitto, Miss. (1-1A)
DeQuincy (5-2A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) NRG Field-New Roads
Central Private (6-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)
East Iberville (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Centerville (8-1A)
White Castle (7-1A) at Central Lafourche (7-5A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at Amite (8-2A)
South Pike, Miss. (1-3A) at Kentwood (8-2A)