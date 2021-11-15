Overcoming adversity has been a common factor for Plaquemine and Denham Springs. Both showed just how far they have come with upset wins in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs.
Plaquemine, No. 25 in Class 4A, got three touchdowns from running back Kobe Major as the Green Devils scored the final 18 points in a 41-27 win over No. 8 Salmen. The results were similar at Central where Ray McKneely rushed for four TDs to lead No. 27 Denham Springs past the No. 6 Wildcats 48-14 in class 5A.
Major played much of the fourth quarter at quarterback after starter Michael Mitchell was injured, but he still finished with 209 yards and two TDs on 33 rushes. He also had a receiving touchdown and a two-point conversion.
“My linemen told me they got my back (when Mitchell was injured),” said Major, who had two touchdowns in the final three minutes.
“I’m proud of my team. They knew it wasn’t over. Everybody knows it's not over until the clock shows zeros.”
Injury woes at quarterback have also affected Denham Springs (6-4), which started McKneely at quarterback in a regular-season game last month at Central. The Wildcats won that game 34-7, but Denham Springs has made strides since junior quarterback Reese Mooney went down.
The Yellow Jackets started freshman Jerry Horne on Friday, but it was McKneely’s night. The junior running back rushed 27 times for 241 yards, including a 56-yard TD run in the second quarter, his most impressive carry of the game. On the play, McKneely broke a tackle as he hit the left sideline, and used his 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash to outrun a pair of defenders who had the angle on him.
“Everybody was comfortable coming into the game,” McKneely said. “Everybody knew what kind of team we have, how the team had changed from Week 6 to Week 10. We went into the game like a different team.”
The difference was there from the start. Denham Springs led 21-7 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Denham Springs and Plaquemine (5-4) will host second-round games. The Yellow Jackets entertain no. 11 Ouachita Christian while no. 9 Carver visits Plaquemine.
LEONARD SETS ACHS RECORD: Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs to a 41-36 win over Central Catholic in the first round of the Division IV select playoffs. He has thrown for a school-record 1,738 yards and 21 TDs this season for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs, who play at No. 1 Ouachita Christian on Friday.