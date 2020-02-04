The District 5-5A opener between Catholic High and East Ascension was everything it was expected to be Tuesday night at Catholic.
The high-powered offenses of the Bears and Spartans took center stage in the first half, and the teams played on even terms before Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 71-58 win.
“It felt like a playoff game, which is what district is all about,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “I'm thankful we found a way to win. EA is a great team, and we’ve got a lot of respect for those guys.”
Catholic (27-2, 1-0) led 45-43 after three quarters, and there were four lead changes in the first two minutes of the fourth. Caleb Warner scored six of Catholic’s first eight points in the quarter, and his tip in with five minutes left gave the Bears a 53-48 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“(Caleb) is the type of guy that is going to make plays,” Cascio said. “It's just a matter of how and when, but he always figures out a way. He’s been a three-year player for us and is battle-tested.”
Warner finished with 11 points. London Scott led the Bears with 22 points and Kentrell Garnett added 17. Ian Cavana, who made four of Catholic’s eight 3-pointers, scored 18.
East Ascension (20-8, 0-1) appeared to have an inside advantage at times with the play of Hobert Grayson and Javon Carter. Late in the game, a missed dunk attempt by Grayson and a turnover by Carter stopped possessions when the Spartans were trying to come back.
Grayson (17 points), Cameron Dunbar (12) and Camryn Carter (11) were the scoring leaders for the Spartans.
“We had the advantage in the post. We were getting what we wanted but we came up short,” EA coach Tyler Turner said. “When you’re playing just one round in district you have to make sure you’re on your game every night. Everybody in district is good, so you have to focus and lock in.”
Catholic created separation in the fourth quarter by making 9 of 13 shots from the field. Garnett and Cavana each hit 3-pointers to help the Bears take a 59-52 lead. East Ascension only got as close as 61-56 after Grayson’s layup with 2:49 left to play.
Garnett got a basket off a steal, and Catholic made six of nine free throws to pull away in the final minutes.
East Ascension enjoyed the lead for most of the first half. The Spartans led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, and nine points in the second.
Trailing 29-20, Catholic went on a 12-2 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Garnett and Cavana. Grayson scored in the lane to give the Spartans a 33-32 lead at halftime.