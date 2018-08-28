The brand-new Student Center at St. Joseph’s Academy was rocking Tuesday when the Redstickers hosted Mandeville in the inaugural volleyball game in the new facility.
Before a large crowd of students, former coaches and former athletes, SJA capped the celebration with a 3-0 win over the Skippers.
The SJA offense was the key to the victory. Led by Olivia Reames' 13 kills) and Caroline Starns' eight kills, it kept the visitors at bay through all three sets.
A 6-0 run by Mandeville in the second set tied the score at 20, but SJA came back behind a kill by Josie Musso and two kills by Reames to fight off the only real threat of the night and take the set 25-22.
Mandeville coach Rachel Schulingkamp saw problems with her defense in facing that attack.
“Our blocking was inconsistent, and we weren’t good enough around the net to stop an offense like St. Joseph’s,” Schulingkamp said. “Our ball control wasn’t good, and for us to be good, we have to be athletic. We didn’t look very athletic tonight.”
The Skippers showed some first-match jitters in the first set, committing six ball-handling or hitting errors as St. Joseph’s got off to a 16-7 lead. Then, after Mandeville pulled within 16-11, star server Liz Fruge stepped to the line and served out the final eight points, aided by one ace and two kills by Musso.
The final first set score was 25-11.
Fruge, who had 14 digs from her libero position to go along with three aces and three assists, said it was a little hard to focus with all the ceremony and excitement surrounding the night.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” she said, “but I was proud of the way our team stayed in the game.”
The Skippers battled hard in the third set to avoid the shutout, building an early 11-6 lead, but St. Joseph’s came back to tie it at 15, then capitalized on some Mandeville errors and some strong serving by Katie Polson to end the set and match on an 8-0 run.
Reames, a sophomore, was excited about the evening and about her spot in the starting lineup.
“I started some toward the end of last year, but being a full-time starter feels more important and makes you more a part of the game,” she said. Reames also added four digs to her night’s worksheet.
SJA coach Sivi Miller said she was moved by the pre-game ceremonies.
“Having four of our former coaches here (Sister Johann Pedersun, Judy LeJeune, Barbara McManus, and Brenda LeBlanc), along with so many former players, was really special," Miller said.
As for her team’s performance, Miller praised her team for its offense and its heart.
“We have a lot of kids stepping up, and they’re playing with a lot of heart.
“They stayed focused with all the excitement, and they know whether it’s one person or a thousand people in the crowd, you have to play well when you’re facing a good team like Mandeville.”