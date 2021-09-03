Derrick Graham is known for his skills as a bruising runner. But second-ranked University High showcased Graham in a different light and it was a difference maker.
The senior running back rambled down the right sideline on the Cubs’ first scrimmage play, hauled in a spiral from Blake Abney and raced to the end zone to complete a 64-yard scoring play.
Graham also ran for a two-point conversion, setting the tone for Class 3A U-High to run away with a 39-7 victory over 5A Central in a season opener played Friday night at CHS’ Wildcat Stadium.
“Coming into the game I knew that was how we were going to play it,” Graham said. “It was a big play. And I knew we weren’t going to hold on to that one. I knew we would use it early.”
Graham ran for 84 yards and also had 75 yards receiving for U-High (1-0). Abney and Hudson Osborne combined to throw for 212 yards for the Cubs, who used eight different ballcarriers during the game.
“We were sharp and did not make a lot of mistakes,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “On defense, we had guys who came back (from injury) this week and it made a big difference.
“Throughout the night we were able to rotate our defensive linemen, so they were fresh and kept the pressure on them.”
Jason Barnes followed Graham’s lead and caught a 48-yard TD on the Cubs’ next possession. By halftime, U-High led 22-0.
A Jaiden Ausberry interception and a forced fumble by Keylan Moses also helped set up scores for the Cubs.
“This was the first time I have played since the semifinals last year and it felt good to be out there,” said Ausberry, who underwent surgery to correct a growth plate in his left wrist. “I felt we played well all the way around."
Central (0-1) struggled to gain yards for most of the night, though Glen Cage finished with 80 yards rushing on 12 carries. The Wildcats got their lone score on 21-yard TD run by quarterback Jonathan Swift II with 3:17 remaining the game.
It was Central’s first action since a scrimmage two weeks ago. The Wildcats did not play in a jamboree.
“They were way more sharp than us, which was not a surprise,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “They (U-High) are as good as advertised.
“A lot of our guys grew up tonight. They played to the final buzzer. Next week, we’ll get a chance to look at things on film and make corrections and move forward .”