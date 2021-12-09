No. 2 Southern Lab vs. No. 1 Ouachita Christian
WHEN: Noon, Friday at Caesars Superdome RECORDS: Southern Lab (10-2), Ouachita Christian (13-0)
HOW THEY GOT HERE:
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: beat Cedar Creek 35-7, Ascension Catholic 42-0, Calvary Baptist 40-37.
SOUTHERN LAB: beat Hanson Memorial 56-0, Metairie Park Country Day 39-6, St. Frederick 33-0.
STATE TITLES:
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: 7 (1985, 1997, 2000, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019)
Southern Lab: 4 (1980, 1982, 1986, 1996)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL:
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: 2020, Division IV (lost to Calvary Baptist 62-41)
SOUTHERN LAB: 2016, in Division IV (SLHS beat Ascension Episcopal, but title relinquished due to LHSAA sanctions)
TOP STORYLINE: Bombs away … expect plenty of passing. Southern Lab’s Angelo Izzard Jr. passed for 2,505 yards and 41 touchdowns so far and has three receivers with 500 or more yards. Douglas Thornton has 1,127 and 16 TDs
This is OCS’ third straight Division IV finals appearance and the Eagles are 1-1. QB Landon Graves has made his mark as a first-year starter, passing for 2,487 yards and 33 touchdowns. Graves also is a running threat. Chad Strickland has 1,108 rushing yards and 20 TDs.
The teams have not played since 2018, when the Kittens edged the Eagles 22-21 in the quarterfinals. Ouachita Christian’s 52-6 over Southern Lab in the 2014 title game also is ancient history.
How do the 2021 teams match up? It will be interesting to see.
GAMEPLAN
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: Start fast and get the lead. How each team’s secondary and defenses match up and make plays. Graves is savvy throwing and running the ball. Southern Lab has to find a way to force the Eagles out of their comfort zone on both sides of the ball.
SOUTHERN LAB: See above … with a few modifications. OCS must find ways to limit what Izzard can do. The Kittens have multiple receiving targets and a 1,000-yard rusher in Thornton. Southern Lab also must avoid turnovers and penalties.
KEY PLAYERS
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Graves, WR/DB Tristan Wiley, PK Samuel Harrell, RB Strickland, DE Casey Cobb, LB Noah Lovelady.
SOUTHERN LAB: QB Izzard, RB Thornton, LB Shane Forman, TE/SS Herman Brister III, DL Chris Bess, TE/S/PK Darren Morris.