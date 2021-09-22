Plans for select schools to host football championships at sites over two weeks were revealed and a review/discussion concerning the upcoming two-year classification process highlighted the final day of the LHSAA executive committee’s fall meeting.
Under the plans laid out by Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher, the Division I and III select football finals will be Dec. 3 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium. On Dec. 11, UL’s Cajun Field is set to host Division II and Division IV finals.
The LHSAA Prep Classic for nonselect schools is set for Dec, 10-11 at the Caesar’s Superdome.
"It was a good meeting ... we were able to get a lot done over the last two days," LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. "We are fortunate to have a committee that was able to give us 48 hours during a time when they are busy at their own schools."
To finalize the select football plans, the executive committee approved allowing select schools to play over two weekends. It was among a list of reports the committee sifted through on Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
“We’re good with what they (select schools) have planned,” Bonine said. “This follows what was passed two and half years ago when the select schools opted to separate from us for their championship events."
How the classification process will unfold also was discussed. LHSAA assistant executive director Michael Federico made a preliminary report in which it was stated that schools have until Oct. 1 to report enrollment numbers for 2021-22.
Enrollment numbers will be released Oct. 27 and the first of three classification meetings is scheduled for Nov. 3. Federico said the first meeting is designated as the time to dispute errors in enrollment numbers.
Methods for handling classification of schools damaged by Hurricane Ida were discussed. Federico and Bonine said some school will have to submit pre-storm enrollment numbers since because they will not be back to in-person learning until later in October.
The other classification meetings are set for Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.
More select stuff
Brother Martin’s Gallagher said Tulane expects all post-Ida repairs at Yulman to be completed by November, paving the way for the select football games on Dec. 3.
“We reached out to those two schools (Tulane and UL) because they hosted (select games) two years ago,” Gallagher said. “And both were very excited to host again.
The LHSAA’s select schools are responsible for the cost of venues. The LHSAA provides trophies, officials and instant replay officials.
Gallagher said the Alario Center, Southern University and Xavier are among the sites expressing interest in hosting select basketball tourneys.
Extra points
Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center is assessing storm damage to its facility, which is scheduled to host the LHSAA’s volleyball tournament in November.
Assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said the LHSAA is awaiting that report.
• The LHSAA hosted more than 100 representatives from the NFHS’ Section 3 for a conference last week at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. It was the first NFHS in-person section meeting held since the pandemic began.
Discussions on NIL and its possible impact on high schools and emergency action plans were key NFHS topics.