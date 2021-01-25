Ever since the state Department of Health announced Saturday that it had connected a coronavirus outbreak to the 48th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament, the reaction has been swift and predominantly negative.
There is good reason for that. But there are times when an additional explanation and background should be provided.
And this is one of them. Right now, I know what you are thinking … here she goes again, apologizing for the LHSAA and a sport that got caught doing something wrong.
But hear me out. The calls for the wrestling season to be canceled are like throwing the baby out with the bathwater. There is always more to the story.
Yes, the LDH got reports of more than 20 people — staff, athletes or spectators — who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the meet held Jan. 15-16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. I absolutely stand by The Advocate’s reporting on what the LDH announced, including quarantines for everyone there. It was all part of a press release.
Those photos The Advocate published from the finals session were damning, too. Plenty of people without masks, and some not wearing them properly in the background.
Before you pass judgment, let me tell you how the meet was conducted. And I’ll offer some cold, hard facts about all indoor held events during this COVID era.
When contacted by CNN about the story, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine made some key points. After noting that the Louisiana Classic was a regular-season event and not conducted by the LHSAA, Bonine said his office has received reports of five COVID cases linked to the event so far — a contrast to the LDH figures. Bonine does not dispute the LDH findings but points out the LHSAA has no access to the LDH data.
Until now, most COVID reports and quarantines were localized to areas or specific parishes. There are multiple basketball teams in the Baton Rouge quarantining this week. Not to mention athletes in other sports. Some are because of positive COVID cases and others are based on contact tracing.
What set the Louisiana Classic apart is the fact that it brought over 30 teams and 350 to 400 wrestlers from across the state. The assumption is that organizers and teams were reckless. They did not follow protocols and/or had too many people in the building.
There is evidence to the contrary. Catholic High hosted the meet. Organizers purchased a machine to sanitize the mats and areas surrounding them. Mats were sanitized every 30 minutes throughout the two-day event. No spectators were allowed Friday. Chairs for spectators were set up six feet apart Saturday.
According to Lamar-Dixon general manager Kyle Rogers, the capacity is just under 7,000 with 25% capacity at 1,750. A report submitted to the LHSAA stated that 1,376 people, including volunteers, wrestlers and just over 700 fans, were on site. That number is within the allowable limit.
So how did this all go so wrong? Blame it on human nature, to a great degree. We naturally want to move closer and get closer to see all the action.
I have seen the same scenario play out in some basketball gyms. We want to be normal. We forget or ignore COVID warnings.
Wrestlers have been competing in small groups all year with COVID issues similar to other sports. But this was different. This is serious.
There is plenty of blame to go around. Coaches should have made sure their wrestlers complied with masking protocols. What if the meet was halted until everyone complied?
Who knows? Now the quarantines in place, and we will see if the case numbers rise.
The LHSAA has no plans to alter its plans and is moving forward with the season with has strict protocols in place for its championship meet next month.
I agree with that decision. It's a real cautionary tale that should ramp up protocol enforcement as the season concludes.