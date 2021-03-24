Caleigh Franklin almost passed up the chance to compete for the Baton Rouge High gymnastics team. Now the sophomore has a distinction few gymnasts on any level can claim.
Franklin was a awarded a perfect 10.00 in the vault during the BRHS’ invitational meet held last Saturday.
“The vault felt really good … and a little different,” Franklin recalls. “When they put up my score, I was confused at first, because all I saw was zeros. Then the judge held up a one in front of them.
“That’s when we all realized it was 10.00. I was surprised and my teammates got so excited. I saw my Dad up in the stands and he was smiling and holding up 10 fingers. People cheered … it was amazing.”
Franklin’s story is an unusual one. It comes with a pandemic twist and a lesson in how gymnastics is contested.
The perfect score helped Franklin net a fourth-place finish in the all-around competition in Level 3 with a score of 37.050 points, which also included a 9.600 score in floor exercise. Level 4 and Level 8 competitions that require more complex skills also were part of the meet.
BRHS coach Kristen Estorge said the level of competition does not lessen Franklin’s accomplishment.
“You don’t see a 10 very often on any level … it’s rare,” Estorge said. “I’ve never had an athlete who competed on any level get a 10. I’m also a judge and I’ve never awarded a gymnast s 10. It’s a lifetime memory.
“You have to be perfect in every area technique-wise. That makes getting a 10 in any level of competition extremely difficult for anyone.”
Franklin has a background in gymnastics, starting at age 8. But when she started at BRHS in the fall of 2019, Franklin wanted to focus on academics.
She plans a sports medicine college major and wants to be an athletic trainer someday. But she took a chance and joined the team in Estorge’s second year at BRHS.
“I was having a lot of fun last year,” Franklin said. “I fell in love with being part of the team and was close to my teammates. We had one meet and then COVID ended our season.
“I wasn’t sure what to do after that. We (members of the BRHS team) stayed in touch. We worked out on our own and then were able to get together and do some workouts.”
Estorge said she was not sure what to expect when her team of 20 girls and nine boys resumed workouts last fall.
“We lost a season and also a lot of valuable training,” Estorge said. “Most of them were able to do conditioning workouts to stay in shape. Some, and Caleigh was one of them, came back with a few new skills.
“Others are just now getting back to where they were last year. Regardless of where they are in training, the chance to compete means a lot to all of them.”
Franklin is not about rest on any laurels that might follow that perfect 10. She is working to improve her balance beam and uneven parallel bars routines ahead of the LHSAA’s gymnastics meet that will be held April 16-17 at BRHS.
“It (perfect score) has motivated me to work harder,” Franklin said. “I want to do the best I can at the state meet.”