University High coach Chad Mahaffey doesn’t need to remind his players their national rankings don’t mean much. A looming schedule of top teams is keeping the Cubs focused.
The Cubs (1-0) of Class 3A/Division II get back to business with their annual battle with 1A/Division IV Southern Lab (1-0) at the at 7 p.m. Friday at UHS' Gill Field. The game helps highlight a busy Week 2 schedule for teams in Class 3A and below.
The Cubs looked no less worthy of a No. 6 ranking by MaxPreps and No. 17 by USA Today in last week’s 46-17 rout of Class 5A Mandeville. The reigning Division II select state champs led that game 46-3 at one point.
“I’ve never really noticed any difference in our approach,” Mahaffey said when asked how his team is handling expectations. “(Rankings are) not really a goal for us. I thought the kids played pretty well. Offensively it was an improvement from the jamboree, more consistent.”
Friday’s game will be followed by consecutive games against LHSAA champs Catholic, West Feliciana and Zachary. In Mahaffey’s view, that makes it four straight.
“Southern Lab likely would have won state if they had been in the playoffs,” he said.
Southern Lab was ineligible last year because of LHSAA sanctions, but is back in the queue this year, adding another element. The Kittens beat Riverside Academy 42-13 and would love to go through its crosstown rival back toward the penthouse.
“You’re talking about two good football teams,” Kittens second-year coach Darrell Asberry said. “Coach (Mahaffey) has a bunch of athletic and talented young men and so do we, so it’s going to get interesting real quick.”
Lab rode the combined rushing of Tyrion Davis and Charvis Thornton, who combined for 360 yards and four touchdowns last week. It also had to survive the loss of Asberry, who was ejected for inadvertently bumping an official. Asberry said the matter has been reconciled and he’s looking forward to a less chaotic season. In 2017, Asberry took over a week from the SLHS first game.
“I apologized to my team and the official,” Asberry said. “I told them I was wrong, and it won’t happen again. We responded to the adversity last week. There’s things we can always work on and that’s what we focused on. We had a great offseason.”
U-High is led by running back Mike Hollins, who had 165 yards of offense and three TDs on 16 touches. Quarterback John Gordon McKernan completed 15 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two TDs, including an 18-yarder to Jordan Clark. But it’s the battle up front that has Mahaffey concerned this week. Southern Lab's offensive lineman is led by LSU commitment Kardell Thomas.
“They are really big up front on the O-line and two good backs,” Mahaffey said. "In years past we haven’t matched up well, their offensive line and our defensive line. Hopefully we can execute a little better but I’m expecting a big challenge.”