The phase of being happy to advance and compete for an LHSAA championship is over for Port Allen. That was last year’s mentality.
This year the Pelicans enter the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournanebt with the expectation to win. PAHS coach Derrick Jones does not want that mindset to change when the top-seeded Pelicans take on No. 4 Lakeview in a Class 2A semifinal set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
A year ago, Port Allen entered the playoffs with a 20-13 record and earned the No. 7 playoff seed and advanced to the 2A title game where they lost to top-seeded Rayville.
What a difference a year can make. PAHS (28-6) defeated its first three playoff opponents by an average of 30 points per game.
“Last year, I wasn’t shocked by anything that happened, but it was a different feeling,” Jones said. “When we went to Red River and won, I wasn’t shocked, but it was like ‘Wow, we just did it.’ Now, we expect to win the state championship.”
The Pelicans are led by senior Collin Holloway, a 6-foot-6 senior. Holloway averages 18.7 points and over 10 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Jy’ron Allen is second on the team with 13.3 points per game. Tawasky Johnson is third at 12.6.
In the quarterfinal win over Lake Arthur, Holloway and Allen scored 19 points apiece.
Aside from the top scorers, Port Allen’s depth has caused problems for opponents all season and especially in the playoffs.
“I like to play a lot of guys. That’s something I’ve always done,” Jones said. “We’ve scheduled games over the summer with the plan of just playing the JV guys. It doesn’t matter who the game was against. Our future is bright.”
Lakeview (24-9) comes to Lake Charles following wins over Morris Jeff Community, Ferriday and Franklin. The Campti-based Gators have displayed an ability to score at a high level in the playoffs. Lakeview scored over 80 points in two of its three playoff games. The Gators averaged close to 65 points per game in the regular season.
With the rise in expectations, Jones said his team has altered its approach to chasing a title.
“We’re not trying to win a state championship, we’re trying to eliminate ways to lose it,” Jones explained. “We’re not going there just to be happy we’re there. We’re going there to win. This is a business trip for us.”