SULPHUR — Hunter Ponson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning got top-seeded Parkview Baptist off to a great start.
St. Louis Catholic responded with a two-run homer, two other RBI hits and a gritty four-inning relief performance by Chase Wilson.
It was the right combination to propel the second-seeded Saints past Parkview 6-3 in the Division II final that opened Saturday’s action at the LHSAA baseball tournament.
The game held at McMurry Park ended with the bases loaded and Wilson getting a strikeout on a 3-2 count.
“We left too many people in scoring position,” Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “You have got to get base hits. Also, the team that makes the least mistakes is going to win. And that is what happened today.
“My hat is off to St. Louis. They played a great game, and they are a great team. Our kids played hard all year long, and I am so proud of them. It does not matter how many games you win in a season. Now it all comes down to the last one.”
St. Louis (25-12) won 18 of its final 19 games to claim its first LHSAA title since 2011. Parkview finishes 33-2.
Wilson was voted the title-game MVP. He started the game in center field and moved to the mound with no outs and two runners on in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Saints leading 4-2.
Evan Joubert’s two-run homer in the third inning tied the game. A two-run sequence in the fourth put St. Louis in front. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. The Saints’ No. 8 hitter, William Millican, lined a shot off the pitching arm of PBS starter Ryan Harland.
One run scored on Millican's infield hit and another came on an ensuing error. Wilson, who allowed two hits and walked two and hit two batters, took it from there in the bottom of the inning.
After a sacrifice bunt, Wilson induced a pop up and then got a strikeout to end Parkview’s fourth-inning threat. The Eagles got one runner on in the fifth and two in the sixth but could not get a pivotal hit.
LSU signee Brennen Holt led off the bottom of the seventh with a double. Parkview loaded the bases twice. Wilson walked one run in before getting that final strikeout.
“It’s definitely not a feeling you want to have because it will sting for a while,” Holt said. “We worked really hard this year, and our goal was to win a state championship.
“It’s tough to get this close and not win it. But this team definitely has a bond. We stuck together all year. I will always remember that.”
On the flip side, Wilson said, “Man, it feels good. We have been waiting for this moment all year, and it finally came true.”