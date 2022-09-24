Football
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
John F. Kennedy (9-3A) at Live Oak (5-5A)
Class 3A and below
Dunham (6-2A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Baker (6-2A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Carver-Montgomery, Ala., vs. Catholic (4-5A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Capitol (6-2A) at Central (4-5A)
St. James (8-3A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)
Loranger (8-4A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Rummel (9-5A) at Yenni Stadium
Zachary (4-5A) at Winona, Miss.
Denham Springs (5-5A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)
Carver (11-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
De La Salle (9-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
Helen Cox (10-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Belaire (6-4A) at Walker (5-5A)
East Feliciana (6-2A) at Livonia (5-4A)
Brusly (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)
Istrouma (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)
St. Michael (9-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
Tara (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)
Lutcher (7-4A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Parkview Baptist (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
University (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A)
Sarah Reed (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Albany (7-3A) at Riverdale (9-4A)
Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Episcopal (6-2A)
Springfield (7-2A) at Central Private (9-1A)
Northeast (6-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)
Ascension Christian (8-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)
St. John (8-1A) at Houma Christian (9-2A)
White Castle (8-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads
Pine (7-3A) at East Iberville (8-1A)
Volleyball
Monday
Broadmoor at Baker, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at LSD, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Tara, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
University at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Walker, 6 p.m.
Brusly at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
McKinley at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Istrouma at Collegiate, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
White Castle at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Central Private at False River, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Walker at Liberty Magnet, 6 p.m.
John Curtis at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Tara, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Mentorship Academy at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Baker, 6 p.m.
University at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Acadiana Renaissance at Central, 6 p.m.
Walker at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
St. John at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Northeast at Central Private, 5 p.m.
Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
Dominican at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
White Castle at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Brusly, 6 p.m.
University at Central, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Liberty at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.