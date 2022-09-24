BR.edwwoodlawn.092422_026 MJ.JPG

Woodlawn Panthers wide receiver Ryan Brown (13) makes the catch against the E.D. White Cardinals in the second quarter on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Football

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

John F. Kennedy (9-3A) at Live Oak (5-5A)

Class 3A and below

Dunham (6-2A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Baker (6-2A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Carver-Montgomery, Ala., vs. Catholic (4-5A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Capitol (6-2A) at Central (4-5A)

St. James (8-3A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)

Loranger (8-4A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Rummel (9-5A) at Yenni Stadium

Zachary (4-5A) at Winona, Miss.

Denham Springs (5-5A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)

Carver (11-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

De La Salle (9-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School

Helen Cox (10-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Belaire (6-4A) at Walker (5-5A)

East Feliciana (6-2A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Brusly (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)

Istrouma (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)

St. Michael (9-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)

Tara (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)

Lutcher (7-4A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Parkview Baptist (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

University (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A)

Sarah Reed (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Albany (7-3A) at Riverdale (9-4A)

Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Episcopal (6-2A)

Springfield (7-2A) at Central Private (9-1A)

Northeast (6-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

Ascension Christian (8-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)

St. John (8-1A) at Houma Christian (9-2A)

White Castle (8-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads

Pine (7-3A) at East Iberville (8-1A)

Volleyball

Monday

Broadmoor at Baker, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at LSD, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Tara, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

University at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Walker, 6 p.m.

Brusly at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

McKinley at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Istrouma at Collegiate, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

White Castle at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Central Private at False River, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Walker at Liberty Magnet, 6 p.m.

John Curtis at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Tara, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Mentorship Academy at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Baker, 6 p.m.

University at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Acadiana Renaissance at Central, 6 p.m.

Walker at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

St. John at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Northeast at Central Private, 5 p.m.

Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Dominican at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

White Castle at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Brusly, 6 p.m.

University at Central, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Liberty at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

View comments