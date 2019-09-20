ZACHARY— Heavy rain and frequent lightning led to relocation — and another type of storm — in a battle between Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Central Private, a game that ended after midnight at Zachary High's Bronco Stadium.
Matthew Langlois ran for three touchdowns and scored on a pass from quarterback Nick Carriere during CHSPC's 35-6 win over Central Private in the first-ever game for the two schools.
The game was originally scheduled at Catholic's home stadium NRG Field in New Roads. However, lightning and rain started 15 minutes before the start of the Hornets' homecoming game,
Coaches and officials from both schools weighed options that included postponement or relocation to CPS, but a call to Zachary Community School System Superintendent Scott Devillier, a former CHSPC coach, opened the gates for relocation to the Bronco home turf.
After a 35-minute commute to Zachary, the game which began around 9:30 p.m. The move allowed the teams to dodge the rain. The teams could not avoid a steady shower of penalties, particularly in the first half.
The Red Hawks lost 10 yards on an illegal procedure penalty after Cody Sharpe's 41-yard pass to wide receiver Cole Birdsong put CPS deep in Hornet territory. A Langlois sack on Sharpe dealt the Red Hawks a deeper setback before CPS punted back to the Hornets.
A personal flag penalty also erased a 50-yard Langlois TD run late in the first quarter, but it did not stop him for long. Langlois scored later in the drive on a 25-yard run. He reached the end zone in the second quarter on a 23-yard sprint and scored on a Nick Carriere pass completion for a 23-yard TD that put the Hornets ahead 21-0 at halftime.
“He’s a special player … he had a great night and was disruptive on the defensive side as well,” Catholic-Pointe Coupee coach David Simoneaux said. “I thought our kids stayed focused with all the crazy stuff going on and with all the penalties they got us on.”
Langlois continued to deliver for the Hornets (2-1), this time on a 15-yard run which followed his 45-yard punt return less than three minutes into the second half.
The Hornets' defense kept the Red Hawks (1-2) deep in their own territory on the next possession. A punt gave CHSPC possession at midfield and paved the way for a Micah Cifreo 41-yard carry, but holding call negated the run. Cifreo reached the end zone four plays later on a 3-yard run.
CPS (1-2) had a solid fourth-quarter drive which began with Sharp’s 45-yard pass completion that put the Redhawks in Hornet territory/ Sharp scored on a 2-yard sneak two plays later to stop a CHSPC shutout.
“We had a nice drive in the first quarter, but we weren’t consistent enough and couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Central Private coach Robbie Mafhouz said. “It was just a bad night for us … we don’t have the depth that they had.”