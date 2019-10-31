Summing up the desires and emotions of a game between two teams that are meeting for the first time seldom hard.
Normally, there is little emotion or attachment. But when Istrouma hosts St. Michael for a pivotal District 7-4A game Friday there is much to consider. The game highlights a list of 7 p.m. games for teams in Class 5A/4A.
“When we hosted our first home game against Bogalusa that was a big night,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “And so is this one. St. Michael is unbeaten in district and they are the team we have to beat to give ourselves a chance at a district title. That would mean so much to this school.”
The Warriors (5-3, 3-0) have won three straight and can clinch at least a share of the 7-4A title, its first district title since 2003.
It is the first varsity game between the schools since Istrouma (2-6, 2-1) reopened in 2017 with a string of progressive academic programs. The north Baton Rouge school was shuttered in 2012 as a low-performing school in Louisiana’s Recovery School District.
The Indians won two of their last three in what has been a year of adjustment in many ways. The sudden death of the school’s principal, Reginald Douglas, in August came before a emotional jamboree win. Then, five regular-season losses followed.
“Istrouma is very good … very athletic and you can see the progression they've made,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “They get the ball in the hands of guys who can make plays and they have size up front. They are not what people expect in a 2-6 team.”
After experiencing success on the JV level the past two years, Gradney wondered how his team would adjust to varsity play.
“My biggest concern wasn’t wins or losses. It’s about how these young men grow and adjust to different situations," Gradney said. "I was concerned about how they would react after the success the last two years and then losing games.
“Would they hang their heads? Would they keep working? They have done all those things and more. They’re adjusting to the speed of the game. We have seen them handle adversity and learn from it."
Another compelling point about this game is the schematic/skills matchup. Sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss leads the Istrouma offense that is built around speed. Last week he scored on two 90-yard plays — a kick return and pass reception — in a 14-12 loss to Plaquemine. Moss has 778 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.
On the flip side, Istrouma has only faced the multiple option attack St. Michael uses once and that was last season on the JV level.
“We have to make the right reads and be in position to make plays,” Sanchez said. “If their guys, especially Moss, get past us it will be a long tough night.”
Gradney counters saying, “Playing the option is assignment football. How well we can do that and remain disciplined and in place will determine a lot.”
Déjà vu for Zachary-Central?
Eighth-ranked Zachary (5-2, 3-0) takes a 16-game district winning streak into its District 4-5A game at Central (7-1, 2-1). The Broncos know Central handed them their last league loss in 2016.
Primed for an upset? Perhaps. But the elements for a great prime time matchup are there.
“They have a very athletic quarterback in the (Sam) Kenerson kid and so do we in Keilon (Brown),” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “We're almost mirror images in that way. Their offense is more creative. It should be a great atmosphere.”