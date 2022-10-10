Boys
Small schools
Rank Team Points
1, Parkview Baptist (7) 95
2, St. Michael (3) 93
3, Episcopal 82
4, Newman 52
5, E.D. White 48
6, D'Arbonne Charter 44
7, Episcopal Acadiana 40
8, Erath 33
9, University 29
10, St. Martin's 13
Others receiving votes: Country Day, John Curtis, Dunham.
Large schools
Rank Team Points
1, Jesuit (10) 100
2, Brother Martin 90
3, Catholic-BR 75
4, Ruston 74
5, Parkway 61
6, Holy Cross 48
7, Zachary 37
8, Teurlings 31
9, Mandeville 21
10, Belle Chasse 6
Others receiving votes: Walker, Vandebilt.
Girls
Small schools
Rank Team Points
1, Episcopal (10) 100
2, E.D. White 90
3, St. Thomas Aquinas 78
4, Newman 69
5, St. Martin's 59
6, Country Day 40
7, University 31
8, Cedar Creek 20
9, Parkview Baptist 18
10, Acadiana Renaissance 11
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal, Sacred Heart-VP, St. Michael, Hannan.
Large schools
Rank Team Points
1, St. Joseph Academy (10) 100
2, Mt. Carmel 87
3, Ruston 83
4, Vandebilt 70
5, Byrd 63
6, Dominican 46
7, St. Scholastica 29
8, Lafayette 26
9, Teurlings 24
10, Parkway 16
Others receiving votes: Walker, Sacred Heart-NO, St. Thomas More.