Catholic High was good, but St. Joseph’s Academy was perfect at the Region 2-5A cross country meet at Highland Road Park on Saturday.
The Red Stickers had a perfect score of 15 points by taking the top five individual places in the girls meet to win the title and qualify for the Class 5A state meet Nov. 13 in Natchitoches. Isabelle Brown finished first with a time of 17 minutes, 52.75 seconds. Mandeville was second with 68 points.
Catholic had five runners in the boys top 10, led by James Lalonde, who ran a 15:28.94. The Bears had 24 points for first place but were pushed hard by St. Paul’s with 36. The Wolves had five runners in the top 11.
The top 25 runners and top eight teams qualify for the state meet.
Rounding out the top five for St. Joseph’s Academy were Sophie Martin (18.11.31), Lauren Henry (18:22.75), Lydia Poche (18:32.38) and Maddie Gardiner (18:35.69). Anna Eagleton gave SJA a sixth top 10 finish with an 18:53.41 finish.
Mandeville’s Carlin Beal broke the SJA streak with a sixth place showing and a time of 18:39.56. The Lady Skippers’ Charley Chehardy was 10th at 19:05.18.
Catholic’s Collin Hedges was second to Lalonde with a time of 15:47.94 and Christopher Cuntz was fourth at 15:50.75.
Elliott Patrick led St. Paul’s with a third-place finish at 15:48.15, followed by teammates Evan Pardo (fifth, 15:53.03) and Jonathan Bertucci (seventh, 15:54.31).