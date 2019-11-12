Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Rummel (7) 10-0 94 1
2. Catholic-BR (1) 10-0 87 2
3. John Curtis 9-1 81 3
4. West Monroe 9-1 68 4
(tie) Acadiana 10-0 68 5
6. Alexandria 9-1 50 6
7. Zachary 7-2 48 7
8. Airline 8-2 37 10
9. East Ascension 8-2 26 NR
10. Slidell 8-2 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 16, Hahnville 8, Haughton 7, Walker 4, Destrehan 4, Thibodaux 3, Dutchtown 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lakeshore (7) 10-0 82 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 8-2 67 2
3. Karr 7-2 64 3
4. Neville 7-2 63 4
5. Assumption 9-1 57 5
6. Bastrop 7-2 37 6
7. Northwood 7-2 34 7
8. Carencro 8-2 33 8
9. Eunice 8-2 30 9
10. Evangel 5-4 25 10
Others receiving votes: Tioga 19, Breaux Bridge 17, Minden 8, Leesville 6, Warren Easton 2, DeRidder 1, Pearl River 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. James (6) 10-0 83 1
2. Sterlington (2) 9-0 79 2
3. Loranger 10-0 70 3
4. Madison Prep 9-1 62 4
5. University 7-3 51 5
6. Iota 8-2 39 7
7. Caldwell Parish 9-1 38 9
8. De La Salle 6-3 31 8
9. Marksville 8-1 28 6
10. Union Parish 6-4 20 10
Others receiving votes: Lake Charles Prep 13, Loyola 12, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 11, Carroll 4, Bossier 2, St. Louis 2, McDonogh (35) 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (7) 9-1 93 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 8-1 89 2
3. St. Charles 9-1 75 3
4. Newman 9-1 71 4
5. Ferriday 9-1 68 5
6. Dunham 9-1 54 7
7. Many 7-3 45 8
8. Catholic-New Iberia 7-3 37 9
9. Kentwood 6-4 28 NR
10. Amite 7-3 25 6
Others receiving votes: Pine 16, Episcopal-BR 13, Kinder 2, Lakeview 2, Mangham 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 10-0 95 1
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 9-0 88 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 9-1 75 3
4. Southern Lab 6-3 61 4
5. Ouachita Christian 9-1 59 5
6. Oberlin 10-0 57 6
7. Oak Grove 7-3 40 7
8. West St. John 7-3 36 8
9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8-2 34 9
10. Opelousas Catholic 9-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: East Iberville 10, Cedar Creek 10, Logansport 8, Haynesville 7, Country Day 4, Grand Lake 3, White Castle 2.