Class 5A

First-place votes in parentheses.

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Rummel (7) 10-0 94 1

2. Catholic-BR (1) 10-0 87 2

3. John Curtis 9-1 81 3

4. West Monroe 9-1 68 4

(tie) Acadiana 10-0 68 5

6. Alexandria 9-1 50 6

7. Zachary 7-2 48 7

8. Airline 8-2 37 10

9. East Ascension 8-2 26 NR

10. Slidell 8-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 16, Hahnville 8, Haughton 7, Walker 4, Destrehan 4, Thibodaux 3, Dutchtown 2.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lakeshore (7) 10-0 82 1

2. St. Thomas More (1) 8-2 67 2

3. Karr 7-2 64 3

4. Neville 7-2 63 4

5. Assumption 9-1 57 5

6. Bastrop 7-2 37 6

7. Northwood 7-2 34 7

8. Carencro 8-2 33 8

9. Eunice 8-2 30 9

10. Evangel 5-4 25 10

Others receiving votes: Tioga 19, Breaux Bridge 17, Minden 8, Leesville 6, Warren Easton 2, DeRidder 1, Pearl River 1. 

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. St. James (6) 10-0 83 1

2. Sterlington (2) 9-0 79 2

3. Loranger 10-0 70 3

4. Madison Prep 9-1 62 4

5. University 7-3 51 5

6. Iota 8-2 39 7

7. Caldwell Parish 9-1 38 9

8. De La Salle 6-3 31 8

9. Marksville 8-1 28 6

10. Union Parish 6-4 20 10

Others receiving votes: Lake Charles Prep 13, Loyola 12, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 11, Carroll 4, Bossier 2, St. Louis 2, McDonogh (35) 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Christian (7) 9-1 93 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 8-1 89 2

3. St. Charles 9-1 75 3

4. Newman 9-1 71 4

5. Ferriday 9-1 68 5

6. Dunham 9-1 54 7

7. Many 7-3 45 8

8. Catholic-New Iberia 7-3 37 9

9. Kentwood 6-4 28 NR

10. Amite 7-3 25 6

Others receiving votes: Pine 16, Episcopal-BR 13, Kinder 2, Lakeview 2, Mangham 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Calvary Baptist (7) 10-0 95 1

2. Ascension Catholic (1) 9-0 88 2

3. Vermilion Catholic 9-1 75 3

4. Southern Lab 6-3 61 4

5. Ouachita Christian 9-1 59 5

6. Oberlin 10-0 57 6

7. Oak Grove 7-3 40 7

8. West St. John 7-3 36 8

9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8-2 34 9

10. Opelousas Catholic 9-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: East Iberville 10, Cedar Creek 10, Logansport 8, Haynesville 7, Country Day 4, Grand Lake 3, White Castle 2.

