Parkview Baptist School has named Phillip Hawke as the fifth head baseball coach in program history.
Hawke has 16 years of coaching experience coming off a three-year stint as the coach at Liberty. Tasked to resurrect the baseball program at Liberty in his first head coaching position, Hawke guided the Patriots to the playoffs in their first year of eligibility.
Hawke is a familiar name to the Parkview baseball community, having served as an assistant coach for six years, during which he helped the Eagles earn five district titles, three state finals appearances and a state title in 2013.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored for the opportunity to come back to Parkview Baptist and lead this great program,” Hawke said in a release. “Parkview has been a special place for my family and I for many years now. I look forward to meeting with everyone and building on a winning tradition.”
Hawke attended Woodlawn High School, where he was a two-time all-state player. He was a standout at UL, where he was a two-time all-conference selection and helped guide the Ragin’ Cajuns to two NCAA regional appearances. In 2005, Hawke was drafted by the Texas Rangers and played seven years of professional baseball.
The Eagles are coming off of a 33-2 season with a Division II state runner-up finish.