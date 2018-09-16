PLOVDIV, Bulgaria — Former Episcopal multi-sport standout Meghan O’Leary and teammate Ellen Tomek won a bronze medal for the United States at the World Rowing Championships on Sunday morning.
O’Leary and Tomek recorded a time of 6 minutes, 47.750 seconds in the women’s double sculls final. The duo finished behind Lithuania (6:44.15) and New Zealand (6:46.280).
The medal finish is the most recent success for O’Leary, who first took up rowing as a hobby after graduating from the University of Virginia, where she competed in volleyball and softball. The duo also competed in the 2016 Olympics. O'Leary was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame last spring.